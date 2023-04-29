Home / Sports / Wwe News / 2023 WWE Draft Results: Check out which stars got picked and where

2023 WWE Draft Results: Check out which stars got picked and where

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Apr 29, 2023 10:41 AM IST

The new rosters will come into effect after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6.

2023 WWE Draft saw superstar wrestlers get slotted in Raw and SmackDown brands on Friday. With the No.1 pick in the draft, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns along with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa were taken by SmackDown. With the No.2 pick, Cody Rhodes went to Raw. Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown as the No.3 pick. With the No.4 pick, Becky Lynch was drafted to Raw.

The two-night 2023 WWE Draft will continue on Monday night Raw on May 1. The new rosters will come into effect after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6.

Friday Night SmackDown - Night One (28 April 2023)

Round 1

SmackDown - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman (The Bloodline)

Raw - Cody Rhodes

SmackDown - Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Raw - Becky Lynch

Round 2

SmackDown - Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits)

Raw - Intercontinentinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci (Imperium)

SmackDown - Edge

Raw - Matt Riddle

Round 3

SmackDown - Bobby Lashley

Raw - Drew McIntyre

SmackDown - AJ Styles, Michin, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (The OC)

Raw - The Miz

Round 4

SmackDown - Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (Damage CTRL)

Raw - Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown - NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Raw - NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell

Meanwhile, some matches also took place on Friday night SmackDown. In a head-to-head fight, LA Knight defeated Butch. In a triple threat fight, The Street Profits surpassed Braun Strowman & Ricochet and LWO's Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro. In another one-to-one match, Zelina Vega prevailed over Sonya Deville. In the main event of the night, Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn conquered The Usos and successfully defended their title.

