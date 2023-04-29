Kevin Durant inks lifetime deal with Nike, third NBA player to get the honour after Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Kevin Durant has become the third NBA player ever to ink a lifetime deal with Nike. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the other NBA stars to have lifetime Nike deals. Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns (AFP)

The Phoenix Suns star shared the news about the deal in a post on Boardroom, the media outlet he co-founded.

"When I first signed with Nike, I couldn't have dreamed of how far we'd go in this partnership. We've done amazing work creatively and philanthropically," said Durant.

"We've done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We've traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I'm excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal," he added.

Durant had first signed an endorsement deal with Nike as an NBA rookie in 2007. Since then his association with the company, has grown to encompass his commitment to philanthropy, including basketball at the grassroots level through his Kevin Durant Charity Foundation.

Durant is currently playing in the NBA playoffs. Recently, in game 5 against Los Angeles Clippers, he delivered a terrific performance to ensure Suns' 4-1 series win. Durant finished with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists in the game. Devin Booker was the best performer of the game as he finished with 47 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

"As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years," said John Slusher, Nike's executive vice president of global sports marketing. "We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together."