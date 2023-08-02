Roman Reigns reacts to speculations of ‘The Rock' returning to WWE at 2023 SummerSlam

WWE fans are excited with speculations about the return of superstar wrestler Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Social media is rife with speculations that The Rock might mark his presence in 2023 WWE SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns, The Rock(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interview with First Take, Roman Reigns reacted to speculations of The Rock returning to WWE. The Tribal Chief also replied to whether any wrestler can dethrone him and end his record-breaking title run.

"[Is there anybody you think can take this from you? I mean, what if The Rock decides to return and goes up against you? That could be a possibility. Is there anybody that you can foresee taking all of this from you one day?] We don't see it, no. I mean, that's what this past year, [a] year and a half, has been, contenders from everywhere. Brock Lesnar, [and] John Cena, they come from Hollywood, they come from other sports, Logan Paul, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter anymore. Head and shoulders above everybody. It's not even funny anymore," replied Reigns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| 2023 WWE SummerSlam: Full match card, live streaming details, timing in India and in the US

Notably, Reigns has put his title at stake with a high-octane match against former The Bloodline member Jey Uso at 2023 WWE SummerSlam. The head-to-head fight between Reigns and Jey is being eagerly awaited by fans as it would another chapter to the exciting turmoil or The Bloodline Civil War.

Notably, Jey and his brother Jimmy Uso betrayed Reigns and left the villanious wrestling stable. Recently, Jimmy was mercilessly beaten by Reigns and Solo Sikoa, resulting in the former's hospitalisation. Jey is looking to avenge his brother's brutal beatdown and humiliate Reigns with an emphatic victory at the grand stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2023 WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 5, Saturday at Detroit in the United States.