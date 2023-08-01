2023 WWE SummerSlam: Full match card, live streaming details, timing in India and in the US

2023 WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 5, Saturday at Detroit in the United States. Fans are eagerly awaiting the grand event as it would another chapter to the Bloodline Civil War under which The Usos have left the villainous stable headed by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. At SummerSlam, Jey Uso will take on Reigns in a head-to-head fight and aim to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. 2023 WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 5, Saturday at Detroit in the United States.(WWE Website)

The ongoing rivalry between the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar will also get further at 2023 SummerSlam. It will be the third official fight between the two superstars. Rhodes has vowed to end the storyline with a win against Lesnar.

At 2023 SummerSlam, current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Here is the official match card for 2023 WWE SummerSlam

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules)

SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim

Live Streaming Details and Timing

In USA: 2023 WWE SummerSlam will be telecast live on August 5,2023, Saturday at 8 PM Eastern Time and 5 PM Pacific Time. The live streaming will be available on Peacock in the United States.

In India: The live telecast of 2023 WWE SummerSlam will happen on August 6, 2023, Sunday at 5:30 am IST. The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and Sony Sports Network.