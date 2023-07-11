Cody Rhodes challenges Brock Lesnar for one-to-one fight at 2023 WWE SummerSlam

On Monday night Raw, Cody Rhodes sent a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a rubber match at 2023 WWE Summerslam. Rhodes also informed fans that Brock Lesnar will mark his appearance on July 17, 2023 episode of Monday night Raw. Brock Lesnar(WWE)

Fans are excited on the prospect of a clash between Rhodes and Lesnar given their ongoing rivalry. The ongoing feud between Lesnar and Rhodes started on Raw after WrestleMania 39 where The Beast Incarnate betrayed The American Nightmare at the start of their tag team match against Solo Sikoa-Roman Reigns. Lesnar mercilessly beat Rhodes with his signature wrestling moves which sowed the seeds of conflict between them.

Currently, the two superstars are tied on 1-1 scoreline as they both have conceded one defeat against each other. At 2023 WWE Backlash, Rhodes surpassed Lesnar in a bloody battle. Later, they clashed in a one-to-one fight at 2023 WWE Night of Champions where Lesnar squared the equation by defeating Rhodes.

If Lesnar accepts Rhodes' latest challenge for a match at 2023 WWE Summerslam, it might prove to be the decider between them about who is more dominant in the ring.

Meanwhile, on Monday, The Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio prevailed over Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins in a six-man tag team match. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville defeated Kayden Carter & Katana Chance. The Miz surpassed Tommaso Ciampa in a No Disqualification Match.