Watch: Alcaraz shows his wizardry with outrageous around-the-net winner vs Berrettini in thrilling Wimbledon clash

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz keeps his "dream" alive. He reiterated it after each of his wins at Wimbledon in 2023 and he said the same late on Monday night as well, after he defeated 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to reach his first ever quarterfinal at the SW19, that he wants to play the final in Wimbledon and win the title as well. The reigning US Open champion and top seed will next face rising sensation Holger Rune in a mouth-watering clash on the last eight. Carlos Alcaraz hit an outrageous winner

Although Alcaraz made a sluggish start, as the game progressed through each of the sets, his level rose. En route to the massive win, Alcaraz showed an early glimpse of his wizardry to an outrageous winner around the net that left Centre Court crowd on their feet.

It happened during the second set, during Alcaraz's second service game with the score reading: 6-3, 1-1. Berrettini sliced a return just over the net towards the other corner. It had landed almost near the umpire's chair. Alcaraz, who was behind the baseline at the time of Berrettini's strike, sprinted hard and reached just in time to return an outrageous one-handed backhand flick around the post to take the opening point of the third game.

VIDEO: Carlos Alcaraz pulls off insane winner against Berrettini

After taking the lead on serve, Alcaraz, for the first time in the match, broke the Berrettini serve. The Spaniard actually became the only player so far in the tournament to break the Italian's serve. Up till then, he had won 60 successive service games and saved 10 break points. The 2021 finalist never recovered and Alcaraz won the second set 6-3 after going down 3-6 in the opening set and notched up the same scoreline in the third set, after breaking twice, and the fourth set as well.

Alcaraz to renew Rune rivalry

Alcaraz will meet Holger Rune in the Wimbledon quarterfinal, which is set to be the youngest men's last 16 match in the tournament's history between the two 20-year-olds. This will be their second meeting on ATP tour after the 2022 Paris Masters where the Spaniard had retired during the quarterfinal tie.

"[We] grew up together, passing all the categories, playing great tournaments," the world No 1 said of their upcoming meeting. "Playing quarter-finals of a Grand Slam against him is something great and something that I'm going to enjoy for sure. It's something that for the fans, they are going to enjoy as well."

