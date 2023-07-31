The Rock’s blockbuster WWE return for SummerSlam 2023 yet to be confirmed

There have been plenty of rumours about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s potential return to the WWE ring during this year’s SummerSlam. The Rock was tipped to face Roman Reigns during the SummerSlam 2023. There is now some major update on The Rock’s much-talked-about return to WWE. Dave Meltzer, who writes for the 'Wrestling Observer Newsletter' and closely follows WWE developments, revealed that he is still not quite sure about The Rock’s plans. The Rock was tipped to face Roman Reigns during the SummerSlam 2023(WWE)

"I asked if there's gonna be somebody else, and they said 'I don't know, maybe', so who knows? I don't know if Dwayne Johnson will come back, but if he's going to do it for something, it's gonna be for 50,000 fans in Detroit, which is this show. I don't know what he's doing again, I know there's a strike on and everything, but he's always doing something,” Meltzer was quoted as saying by Marca.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, had retired from WWE in 2004 at the age of 32. He made a return to WWE in 2012 to feature in a WrestleMania fight against John Cena. While attending a question-and-answer session on Instagram three years back, The Rock pointed out two reasons behind his retirement. “I retired in from the WWE in 2004 at the age of 32. And at that time, well here's the why. Why I retired was two reasons. One: my contract had expired and two: which is the most important thing, an agreement that I have with anybody in the world. Any company, any individual, it's always important to me - it means everything to me - to shake that person's hand and look them in the eye. In 2004 when my contract expired, I had delivered on my agreement with the WWE and with my long-time mentor and very, very good friend Vince McMahon,” The Rock had explained.

Following his retirement, The Rock made numerous appearances on WWE. In 2012, he faced John Cena at WrestleMania. Featuring in the main event of WrestleMania 28, The Rock succeeded in getting the better of Cena that night in front of his home fans in Miami. The duo faced each other once again at the very next edition of the WrestleMania. Cena had the last laugh during their WrestleMania bout in 2013.

In recent weeks, WWE fans have been pumped up about The Rock’s potential return to the ring. Many felt that a fight with Roman Reigns at the SummerSlam will mark The Rock’s return in the most perfect fashion. Reigns will take on Jey Uso in the main event of this year’s SummerSlam. Uso will be vying for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the SummerSlam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON