‘She put herself in great position as Trish Stratus’: Booker T on Mandy Rose release, advices ‘being on TV is so…’

If reports are to be believed Mandy Rose has been released by WWE, however, no official announcement or notification has been issued by the company in this regard. The former NXT Women's Champion was released a day after her 413-day reign ended against Roxanne Perez.

However, it is assumed the action was taken over explicit content that she had psoted on her FanTime subscription site.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on the superstar's release, where he also drew similarity between Rose and Trish Stratus. The Hall of Famer, who is a member of the NXT commentary team, talked about Rose’s release in detail on his Hall of Fame podcast.

Meanwhile, Trish Stratus is remembered as one of the top faces for WWE in the late 90s to early 2000s.

“It’s a bad situation, the company being put in a situation where they had to do something about it, Mandy Rose putting herself in a situation. ‘Put yourself in a situation,’ I say that all the time. That’s real. You put yourself in a situation and something happens. That’s exactly what happened here. I’ve been around Mandy Rose since the beginning, since Tough Enough. I watched her work so hard to win, she didn’t win, but she impressed me to the point where I was like, ‘Give her a contract, put her in the game.’ Things didn’t work out on the main roster, she went back to NXT and has been banging for the past 413 days as champion and created one of the most awesome runs for a female that we’ve seen in decades. She put herself in a great position to be looked at as a major superstar like Trish Stratus. People are going to remember Trish forever from WWE and what she’s done in the ring. Trust me, Trish Stratus, now, is able to do all of that, OnlyFans or whatever else, and is going to be able to make more money from being a WWE Superstar for so many years.

“What I’m saying is, I hate it because that money was going to always be there for Mandy Rose. It was like money in the bank. She didn’t even need it right now. It was money in the bank for Mandy Rose. I could be wrong, maybe she does need it right now. I don’t know. What I’m saying is, the bigger her star would have risen in the WWE, the more money she would have been able to demand going forward in life. Out of sight, out of mind. Being on TV is so important to being relevant. These days, they say, ‘We don’t need TV, we can do our own thing,’ of course you can, but your star is not going to shine as bright.”

