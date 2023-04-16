Solo Sikoa reacts on the commitment made by him to Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown

With their dominance in WWE, The Bloodline have created many enemies against themselves in recent years. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes have been the leading rivals against Roman Reigns and Co. Another name which got added to the list in recent WWE matches, is Matt Riddle.

Solo Sikoa with Paul Heyman(Twitter)

On Friday night SmackDown, Riddle locked horns with Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one fight. It was a chance for Riddle to avenge the brutal beatdown by Sikoa earlier which had caused his absence from WWE for several months. But on Friday, Sikoa once again prevailed over Riddle, with outside help from The Usos.

Ahead of his duel against Riddle, Sikoa was told to take care of the new problem[Riddle] by Paul Heyman. After defeating Riddle, The Enforcer of the Bloodline took to Twitter and tweeted "Problem solved".

Later, WWE on FOX quoted Sikoa's post and wrote "The Riddle Problem ✅" and it was retweeted by Sikoa.

Meanwhile, even after ensuring his victory against Riddle on Friday, Sikoa proceeded to wreak havoc on his opponent. Along with The Usos, Sikoa brutally assaulted Riddle after the match, and WWE support staff and Owens-Zayn had to rush in to rescue The Original Bro.

As Riddle has seemingly joined hands with Owens-Zayn, there are speculations that a six-man tag team match might take place between them and The Bloodline members involving Sikoa, Jey Uso and Jimmy USo. The six-man tag team match might happen at WWE Backlash 2023.

Heyman made a big announcement on Friday that Owens-Zayn will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against The Usos in a fight which would happen in two weeks.