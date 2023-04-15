WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Damian Priest defeats Santos Escobar after interference by The Judgment Day
Santos Escobar will fight against Damian Priest in a one-on-one contest.
Shinsuke Nakamura returns to WWE.
In another head-to-head fight, Xavier Woods will lock horns with LA Knight.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will participate in a special championship celebration tonight.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 15, 2023 06:50 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan celebrate
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez say that Green and Deville will be their next challenger. Just when they say this, a fight breaks out.
Green and Deville leave the arena.
Apr 15, 2023 06:48 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan celebrate
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan celebrate their win as the WWE women's tag team champions.
Morgan says she is so happy and proud to be standing in front of the crowd.
Rodriguez thanks Morgan for being her weapon. While the duo celebrate, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green interrupt them.
Deville and Green say that they are being overlooked in WWE.
Apr 15, 2023 06:39 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan enter the arena !
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan enter the arena to celebrate their title win as the women's tag team champions.
Apr 15, 2023 06:37 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Santos Escobar vs Damian Priest
Damian Priest defeats Santos Escobar after interference by The Judgment Day members.
After defeating Escobar, Priest goes on to further beat him. Just then, Rey Mysterio arrives in the arena and brutally beats Dominik.
The Judgment Day members retreat as LWO members look on.
Apr 15, 2023 06:35 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Santos Escobar vs Damian Priest
Dominik interferes in the fight between Escobar and Priest. Taking cue, LWO members beatdown Dominik but Priest comes to the rescue.
While both wrestlers get back in the ring, Ripley grabs Escobar's leg. Priest takes advantage and defeats Escobar.
Apr 15, 2023 06:32 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Santos Escobar vs Damian Priest
Priest continues to dominate Escobar. He takes down the LWO member and then pins him but Escobar kicks out.
Escobar and Priest climb to the top rope near the corner and then takes down The Judgment Day member but Preist kicks out.
Both wrestlers exchange blows and then Escobar elbows Priest. He is turning the tables here.
Priest narrowly escapes a loss by pinfall.
Apr 15, 2023 06:26 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Santos Escobar vs Damian Priest
Priest holds Escobar's fingers and twists it.
Escobar kicks Priest and then pin him but the Judgement Day member kicks out.
While Priest is in corner of the ring, Escobar climbs on to him and hits him repeatedly on his head.
Apr 15, 2023 06:24 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Santos Escobar vs Damian Priest
Escobar launches a cross body move on Priest.
Both wrestlers move to ringside where Priest hits Escobar.
Then Priest takes down Escobar and pins him but LWO member kicks out.
Apr 15, 2023 06:18 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: The Judgment Day members enter the ring !
Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest have entered the ring.
Priest takes the mic and talks about Bad Bunny. He warns Bunny not to put hands on any of the Judgement Day members.
Recorded footage of Bunny's beatdown gets played, the crowd boos The Judgement Day.
-
Apr 15, 2023 06:15 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Damian Priest is interviewed backstage !
Damian Priest vows to beat Santos Escobar and also address his actions against Bad Bunny in past episodes.
Apr 15, 2023 06:14 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Matt Riddle is seen backstage !
Sami Zayn warns about Solo Sikoa to Matt Riddle.
But Kevin Owens boosts up his confidence and tells him to take revenge on Sikoa.
Sikoa was responsible for a brutal beatdown of Riddle which forced him to be out of action for 180 days.
Apr 15, 2023 06:11 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: The Imperium are seen backstage !
Gunther is seen talking to the Imperium members. Meanwhile, Xavier Woods interrupts them.
Gunther challenges Woods for a head-to-head to fight. Woods vows to win the Intercontinental title by beating Gunther.
Apr 15, 2023 06:05 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Xavier Woods defeats LA Knight
Xavier Woods defeats LA Knight in a head-to-head fight.
Apr 15, 2023 06:04 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Xavier Woods vs LA Knight
Knight hits Woods with his elbow. He then tries to pin Woods but the referee stops him.
While Knight argues with the referee for the decision. Woods takes him down and pins him to win the match.
Apr 15, 2023 06:02 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Xavier Woods vs LA Knight
Knight grabs Woods by the hair and tries to lift him but fails. He tries to suplex Woods outside the ring but Woods hangs him on top rope.
Woods jumps and kicks Knight and then pins him but he kicks out.
Apr 15, 2023 06:00 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Xavier Woods vs LA Knight
Knight tries to pin Woods but The New Day member kicks out.
Woods repeatedly hits Knight's face and then takes him down with a strong kick.
Woods then kicks Knight with a shoulder tackle and tries to pin him but Knight kicks out.
Knight takes down Woods with a DDT.
Apr 15, 2023 05:54 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Xavier Woods vs LA Knight
Woods and Knight go for each other's heads first up. Woods kicks Knight and then locks his head in a tight lock.
Knight takes down Woods with a shoulder tackle.
Woods then takes down Knight at ringside. The New Day members climbs to the top rope and tries to jump on Knight.
But Knight moves to ringside.
Apr 15, 2023 05:51 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Xavier Woods vs LA Knight
Both wrestlers have entered the ring. They are set to fight in a head-to-head contest.
Apr 15, 2023 05:50 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Xavier Woods enters the arena !
Xavier Woods enters the arena. He is set to fight against LA Knight.
Apr 15, 2023 05:43 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: The Bloodline vs Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn-Matt Riddle
Matt Riddle makes a surprise entry and a fight breaks out against The Bloodline. In the three-way fight, Owens-Zayn-Riddle force The Usos and Sikoa to retreat and leave the arena.
Apr 15, 2023 05:41 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: The Usos and Solo Sikoa enter the arena !
The Usos boast that they were tag team champions for longer duration than Owens-Zayn.
They say that The Bloodline is stronger than ever. They emphaise that there are no cracks in The Bloodline.
Jey Uso says that Zayn would backstab Owens in coming times.
But Zayn plays mind games with Jey that The Bloodline are against his interests.
Apr 15, 2023 05:38 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Sami Zayn and KO address the fans !
Sami Zayn thanks the fans. He says that first time tag team title match was the main event at WrestleMania 39.
Both talk about the upcoming WWE draft. They highlight that there is uncertainty about it.
Both they say that they would do everything to defend their titles. Zayn-Owens say that The Usos will soon challenge them for a re-match sometime in near future.
The Usos music hits.
Apr 15, 2023 05:33 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn enter the arena !
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have entered the arena. The crowd erupts in joy as they make their way to the ring.
Apr 15, 2023 05:32 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Xavier Woods vs LA Knight tonight !
Apr 15, 2023 05:29 AM IST
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Welcome to the live coverage !
Welcome to the live coverage of WWE SmackDown.