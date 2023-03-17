'Study every single...': Mick Foley's advice to Finn Balor for Hell in a Cell match against Edge in WrestleMania 39

Finn Bálor will lock horns with Edge in the Hell in a Cell match in WrestleMania 39 in April, this year. It will be another opportunity for Edge to smash Balor for stealing his faction The Judgement Day from him.

Finn Bálor will lock horns with Edge in the Hell in a Cell match in WrestleMania 39 in April, this year.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Edge has been putting considerable efforts to destroy The Judgement Day which was originally founded by him, with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. But the faction has grown under Balor to include Dominik Mysterio and become a four-membered strong unit.

ALSO READ| ‘Michael Chandler has not fought someone like me’: Conor McGregor fires salvo

This time in the Hell in a Cell match, Edge will have the upper hand in terms of experience as he has featured in such bouts before which includes a victory against Seth “Freakin” Rollins at Crown Jewel 2021. On the other hand, Balor has never stepped inside the Devil’s Playground and it will be his very first time. Given, what's at stake, Balor took to Twitter and asked Mick Foley aka Mankind for advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Any advice Mick @foleyispod ?," tweeted Balor.

Mick Foley who famously got thrown off the roof of Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker in 1998, replied to Balor's request and wrote " Hello Finn, This is Mick! Remember, you are asking a guy who has never actually won one of these. Probably best to study every single thing I did in my #HIAC matches…and then do the exact opposite. When in doubt, use the abs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place in Los Angeles in a two-night live event on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2. The main match of The Showcase Of The Immortals, will be a title match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Finn Bálor will lock horns with Edge in the Hell in a Cell match in WrestleMania 39 in April, this year.(Twitter)