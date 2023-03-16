Home / Sports / Others / ‘Michael Chandler has not fought someone like me’: Conor McGregor fires salvo

Adarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 16, 2023 10:29 PM IST

Even before the high-voltage bout against Chandler begins, McGregor has already started playing mind games and boasting about his experience and skills.

Conor McGregor is all set to mark his comeback to UFC, with a bout against MMA fighter Michael Chandler, later this year. But before that, both stars will test their skills against each other as they serve as coaches in the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter in May.

Conor McGregor(file photo)
Even before the high-voltage bout against Chandler begins, McGregor has already started playing mind games and boasting about his experience and skills in order to have the upper hand over his opponent. The Notorious recently interacted with Barstool Sports and shared his opinion on his opponent Chandler. McGregor weighed in on Chandler's skillset and analysed him as just another rival without nothing special about him.

“For Chandler, I'm just too slick for him, I’m too skilled for him, and he’s not fought someone like me. I’ve fought someone like him, though…It’s just in general. It’s the mixed martial arts style, right? The short wrestler. It’s just kind of MMA, isn’t it? It ain’t nothing peculiar…or unsure of. I’ve fought against that style (for) many, many years," said McGregor.

“Michael he’s had some excellent fights, and he’s earned his right to be in this position, but It’ll be my job now on fight night to show the levels and show there is a much higher difference in skill level here and that’s it," added McGregor.

In a earlier interview with TheMacLife, McGregor had talked about the prospect of coaching against Chandler in TUF.

"I think he is a good fighter. I am interested to see his coaching style. He is more of an athlete kind of guy than a technical mixed martial artist. I know he's got some skills in wrestling department and then he's got some skills overall but as far as like...I'm interested to see," McGregor had said.

Topics
Story Saved
