SummerSlam 2023: 4 potential WWE stars who can replace Kevin Owens

WWE Tag Team champion Kevin Owens suffered an injury on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. While there is no official word on the severity of the injury, multiple reports suggest that this setback for the WWE Tag Team champion is not merely a part of a planned storyline. Owens, while watching Sami Zayn’s match against Dominik Mysterio from ringside, was viciously attacked by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

Owens was viciously attacked by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. (WWE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Owens was seen being attended to by medics backstage. The injury, quite unsurprisingly, raised concerns over his participation in upcoming matches. The Undisputed Tag Team Championships are rumoured to be on the line and Kevin Owens will team up with Sami Zayn to defend the title at the SummerSlam 2023. It is time to take a look at four potential fighters who can replace Owens as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Another twist in Roman Reigns' Bloodline Saga to Cody conquering Lesnar: 5 possible outcomes of WWE SummerSlam 2023

1. Austin Theory

WWE is yet to decide whether Austin Theory should get a chance to defend his United States Championship at the SummerSlam. If Austin does not get the green signal, he can very well be seen fighting along with Sami Zayn in the title decider.

2. Wes Lee

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is hardly any doubt over Wes Lee’s fighting skills. His record and stats in tag team fights are simply enviable. Notwithstanding his excellent tag team performances, WWE somehow decided to keep him away from the spotlight. After becoming the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion in the history of WWE, Lee lost his title to Dominik Mysterio. Lee will certainly be raring to go for a match against Dominik and The Judgement Day.

3. LA Knight

LA Knight can very well be another possible option to replace Owens. Knight’s popularity has been simply unquestionable in recent times and WWE must make full use of his craze. Knight has been rumoured to play a role in the SummerSlam but there is no certainty about what exactly he is going to get at next month’s pay-per-view event.

4. Seth Rollins

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seth Rollins is one of the finest wrestlers to ever feature in WWE. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion will defend his title against bitter rival Finn Balor at the SummerSlam 2023. Though Kevin Owens’ recent injury can very well change the calculations, forcing WWE in slotting Rollins in the tag-team title decider. Fans still vividly remember the moment when Rollins teamed up with Owens and Sami Zayn to face the Judgement Day in the main event of Monday Night RAW weeks back. Rollins and his teammates had to concede a defeat in that encounter. Rollins will now certainly seek revenge on Judgment Day, if he gets one more chance to team up with Zayn.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON