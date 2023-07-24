Another twist in Roman Reigns' Bloodline Saga to Cody conquering Lesnar: 5 possible outcomes of WWE SummerSlam 2023

One of the biggest WWE pay-per-view events of the year – SummerSlam – is all set to be held on August 5 at the Ford Field in Detroit. The mega show will be hosted at an American football Stadium for the third time on a trot. With two more weeks to go for this year’s SummerSlam, WWE is still finalising storylines and match cards. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on Jey Uso In the highly anticipated Tribal Combat match. Let's take a look at some of the possible outcomes from SummerSlam 2023(WWE Twitter)

Intercontinental champion Gunther, in all likelihood, will put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre. In the women’s segment, four matches, including two title deciders, are expected to take place at the SummerSlam. As WWE is set to roll out the SummerSlam next month, it is time to take a look at some of the possible outcomes.

Will Jey Uso become the new champion?

In 2020, Reigns got the better of Uso in title matches on pay-per-views. When rules of engagement were getting set on the last episode of SmackDown, Uso tore apart his contract, while Reigns signed it. Uso said he will not need any contract as things would be settled up in a Tribal Combat, where there would be no rule of disqualification. Considering his confidence, Uso is expected to complete the Bloodline history by becoming the next head of the family table. The Bloodline Saga can now very much come to an end with Uso taking revenge on Reigns to snatch the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What happens to the WWE Women's Championship?

Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have been trying to fight each other for quite some time now. Asuka was nearly defeated by Flair and Belair previously with things getting heated up between the fighters. Asuka may retain her title by winning the triple-threat bout. The most exciting part in the WWE Women's Championship storyline is expected to take place following the conclusion of the battle. It is rumoured that Iyo Sky will be cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase in order to claim the championship.

Becky Lynch’s rivalry with Trish Stratus can come to end

WWE certainly did a commendable job to keep Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus’ rivalry engaging and exciting. Lynch is expected to come out on top at the SummerSlam to gain an upper hand in her quest to the championship.

Will Gunther retain the Intercontinental Championship?

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship title at the SummerSlam. Drew McIntyre had previously attempted to outclass Gunther in a championship match but the Scottish wrestler failed to claim the title. It still seems highly unlikely that McIntyre will be able to change the outcome this time.

Cody Rhodes overpowering Brock Lesnar

The fight between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar may well be a non-title clash but there is hardly any dearth in suspense surrounding their feud. At backlash, Rhodes had succeeded in defeating Lesnar. The American Nightmare had to concede a loss to Lesnar at the Night of Champions. With the evenly poised at 1-1, the upcoming SummerSlam fight between Rhodes and Lesnar is expected to be the ultimate decider. Taking all the factors into consideration, Rhodes defeating Lesnar seems to be the only possible and sensible outcome at SummerSlam.

