‘Teaming up with Nikki Cross really turned a new leaf for me’: Alexa Bliss reveals her WWE tag team plans with Asuka

Alexa Bliss, at one point of time, was ruling the show with Bray Wyatt. The alliance that mostly delved into darkness, witnessed Bliss mastering a complete role reversal. The former WWE women's champion, who was projected as The Goddess turned into The Fiend's sidekick, was arguably one of the most terrifying character in the WWE roster then. Bliss' stature maximised playing the character, making Sister Abigail, The Fiend's finishing move, her own.

Bliss even ran the show single-handedly, which was after Wyatt's ouster from WWE. However, after the Extreme Rules defeat against Charlotte Flair in September 2021, where the former Smack Down champion also destroyed Bliss' demonic doll sidekick Lilly, her character faded away.

Bliss went completely off from the television for months only to return at the Elimination Chamber. The hiatus now looks finally over as Bliss, who has been part of impressive alliances such as with The Fiend and Nikki Cross, is creating a similar chemistry with Asuka, former WWE Raw Women's Champion.

“I think my character's done really well with the evolution of teaming with people because when I first started teaming with people, it was when I was The Goddess and I did not have a very good track record of teaming with people and staying loyal to them. Hence, Mickey James and Nia Jax. And so teaming up with Nikki Cross really turned a new leaf for me, made me learn the value of teamwork and friendship. And I'm excited to bring that to my team with Asuka,” Bliss told hindustantimes.com in an interview.

Presently among the top contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team, Bliss is completely aware of Asuka's abilities and is glad that she doesn't have to deal with it now. "It's nice being on the opposite end, like on Asuka's team, cause I've taken those hits before and I know they are no jokes, so I'm glad that I'm the one that's on her side this time," she further said.

After staying quiet for a significant period, Bliss has made a strong return to the business. She and Asuka are part of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament and at the Clash at the Castle in Cardiff the two will team up with Bianca Belair, the current WWE RAW Women's Champion, in a triple-threat action against the newly formed trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

“It's been a very rollercoaster of a journey for me throughout WWE. I started in 2016 on the main roster and kind of just took off from there in one title, after title, after title. And then I haven't won a title in four years, a singles championship. So that gave me time to really discover the tag division. And after I faced Charlotte at Extreme Rules I had taken a break and coming back it has been a slow process, trying to figure out who I am.

"But I feel like with that this new wave of what's going on, especially with new creative is really helping me get a direction as to where that's going and the character that's going. And I've even noticed, the last few weeks, even that my character has little more direction and excitement,” she said.

Bliss, who promises the fans no shortage in action at Cardiff, also revealed her "dream opponent", who she has only been in the ring with for a short while. When asked about the talent she is impressed with the most, Bliss said: “My past favorite are Trish (Stratus) and Lita. Current, I'm a really big fan of what Rhea Ripley is doing right now. And Raquel (González) they're both really dominant forces. And I think that they have worked their butt off in NXT and to see them getting their opportunity and really shining and I'm excited for Dakota. But I would say like, if I had like a dream match or like a dream future opponent, I would say it's Rhea because when I faced her for the small time that I did at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, she's very strong and she's star. So if you wanna be, you wanna be the person that's in the ring with the star.”

