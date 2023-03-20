The Undertaker reacts to Roman Reigns' meteoric rise as a wrestler in WWE

In the last few years, Roman Reigns has become the face of WWE. By becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and numerous other accolades, he has ensured that fans take his name in the same stride as legends like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Kane, The Rock etc.

Roman Reigns(left); The Undertaker(Twitter/File Photo)

In a recent interaction on The Bet Las Vegas: On-Demand, The Undertaker lavished praise on The Tribal Chief and lauded him for his meteoric rise in WWE.

"It's really cool now especially to see where Roman has come, how far that he's come and now he's so in touch with his character; he's the face of the company and he's been on this incredible run. So, it's good that he's been able to go from 10 minutes of straight boos to being world champion for over 800 days now. And to figure in and being part of that, and being able to [do] whatever little part that I did, it's cool to see where he's taking that," said Undertaker.

Interestingly, Reigns had defeated The Deadman in the main event of WrestleMania 33 in 2017. The Tribal Chief had become only the second wrestler after Brock Lesnar to have defeated The Undertaker in The Show Of Shows.

Meanwhile, Reigns is set to appear in the Monday night RAW episode on March 20, 2023. On Sunday, he took to Twitter and tweeted "St. Louis!!!.. Your Tribal Chief and The #Bloodline are about to take over your city!! Prepare to acknowledge greatness!! #WWERaw @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos."

In WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns will defend his title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. The Showcase Of The Immortals will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.