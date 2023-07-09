‘This was…’: Solo Sikoa reacts after defeat to The Usos at 2023 WWE Money in the Bank tag team match

Solo Sikoa has broken his silence after the loss in tag team match against The Usos at 2023 WWE Money in the Bank where he had teamed up with Roman Reigns. In the high voltage encounter officially termed "Bloodline Civil War", Reigns was pinned by Jey Uso in the climax to grab a historic win. The icing on the cake for Jey was that he became the first wrestler in 1294 days to have pinned the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Reigns.

Solo Sikoa-Roman Reigns had lost their tag team match against The Usos at 2023 WWE Money in the Bank(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sikoa who is hailed as the Enforcer of The Bloodline, poured his heart out in a post on Facebook. He highlighted that he would always cherish the match as it was an all family affair(Notably, The Usos are Sikoa's real-life brothers and Reigns is his cousin). Sikoa hailed the match as his "WrestleMania moment".

ALSO READ| Jey Uso breaks silence after handing humiliating defeat to Roman Reigns in tag team match at 2023 WWE Money in the Bank

"Finally had some time to digest everything that happened last Saturday in London at #MITB .This will be a moment I will ALWAYS cherish and remember forever. To be in the ring with 3 of the very best in this business and better thing is we did it against each other as family. I learned from all 3 of them since I started on the main and have taken every advice they have given me to be in this position.I have traveled the world with them and have main evented EVERY PPV with them and last Saturday we made history this night and main evented against each other. So many emotions before and after. But I'm very thankful and happy I got to do it with family," wrote Sikoa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This was my WrestleMania moment I will never forget, " he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of Friday night SmackDown where a Tribal Court was held after Reigns-Sikoa defeat, a brawl broke out between The Bloodline and The Usos. During the physical confrontation, Jimmy sustained injuries, requiring him to be hospitalised. Later, Jey avenged his brother's beatdown by slamming Reigns and Sikoa with steel chair. Jey also challenged Reigns for a match. In a relief for Reigns, Sikoa has remained loyal to him as of now.

Fans are speculating that a match between Reigns and Jey Uso might take place at WWE SummerSlam.