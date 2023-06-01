‘Very few wrestlers…’: Former WWE star lauds Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has been around in the wrestling industry for more than 20 years. In his long WWE career, the lucha libre has created a remarkable and memorable legacy having fought against The Undertakers, Brock Lesnar, Kane, Goldberg, Stone Cold to current crop of wrestlers like Roman Reigns, Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa etc. Interestingly, while his 26-year old son Dominik has become a WWE star, Rey is still going strong.

Rey Mysterio(WWE)

In a recent interview with the Johnny I Pro Show, former wrestler Bret Hart lauded Rey as "one of the greatest". Hart was all praise for Rey whom he called one of his favourites and wished if he could have had one match with The Master of the 619.

"I’ll say this like one of the greatest, maybe the greatest wrestlers of all time that people don’t often forget about or don’t recognize. Rey Mysterio is maybe one of the greatest. I wish I could have had one match with Rey Mysterio just to be in the ring with him. He’s one of my favorites and is always a class act. Very few wrestlers have the respect that I have for Rey Mysterio," said Bret Hart.

Notably, for his immense contribution to WWE and for being one of the greatest superstar wrestlers, Rey was honoured with induction into the Hall of Fame 2023.

Currently, Rey is leader of the Latino World Order which comprises of Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde etc. Rey has been embroiled in a bitter feud against his real life son Dominik and the father-son duo have had many confrontations in the ring. At WrestleMania39, Rey defeated Dominik in a head-to-head fight and the storyline has continued since then, leading to trash talks and confrontations in the arena.