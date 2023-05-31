French Open: Fifth seed Caroline Garcia makes second round exit after defeat against Anna Blinkova

Fifth seed Caroline Garcia endured a tough second round defeat against Russian Anna Blinkova in the women's singles match on Wednesday. Blinkova won the contest 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. The Russian had earlier knocked Garcia in the same tournament back in 2019. France's Caroline Garcia reacts after missing a shot against Russia's Anna Blinkova (AP)

Garcia, who is a local talent, had defeated China's Wang Xiyu in the opening round. With Garcia's campaign coming to an early end, the French women are without a seed in the singles' draw while none of the French men were among the top-ranked.

Meanwhile, her opponent Blinkova continues her dominant run in the clay court tournament. She had crushed Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round.

