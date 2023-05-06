Watch- Bad Bunny slaps Damian Priest ahead of their fight at WWE Backlash 2023

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest confronted each other during WWE's press conference ahead of 2023 Backlash event, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The press conference involved several wrestlers who are set to contest in WWE Backlash 2023 event. And the last segment featured Bad Bunny and Priest in which things got physical. While Bad Bunny was addressing the crowd of fans, Priest interrupted and started exchanging words. In the heat of the moment, Bad Bunny slapped Priest. An enraged Priest ripped off own shirt and tried to hit Bad Bunny with a chair but Triple H came to the rescue. Triple H calmed down Priest who looked very angry. Meanwhile, Bunny made a hasty exit from the stage.

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| When Michael Jordan gave a small tip of $5 and got called out

Bad Bunny and Priest will lock horns in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023 on Saturday, May 6. And just one day before their high voltage contest, things have flared up to the delight of fans.

Their recent rivalry began during Dominik Mysterio vs Rey Mysterio match at WrestleMania 39. Priest had left a steel chain near the ring for his The Judgement Day member Dominik, to use against Rey. But in the nick of time, Bad Bunny had prevented Dominik from using the steel chain which ultimately resulted in Rey emerging victorious in the "father vs son" contest. Since then, Priest held a grudge against Bad Bunny. In the Raw after WrestleMania episode, Priest had brutally beaten Bad Bunny to avenge the pop music star's involvement in Dominik's loss. Later on the April 24 episode of Raw, Bad Bunny had attacked Priest with a Kendo stick and challenged him for a fight at WWE Backlash 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, Bad Bunny will also host the WWE Backlash 2023. Here is the fight card for the blockbuster event to be held at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest (San Juan Street Fight)

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega

Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline

Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Omos

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON