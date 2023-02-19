Watch: Childhood pic of WWE star Roman Reigns with the Uso brothers, goes viral after win in 2023 Elimination Chamber

WWE superstar Roman Reigns successfully retained his Universal Championship title as he tamed Sami Zayn in the ring in Elimination Chamber match on Saturday in Montreal, Canada. Zayn who was playing in front of his home crowd, received considerable support his way but it proved futile as Reigns dominated him to reinforce his supremacy. With the emphatic win, Reigns continues the 900+ days streak since winning the Champion title in 2020.

After his memorable win in the Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns' childhood photo with the Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso who are The Bloodline members and also happen to be his cousins, went viral on social media. In the throwback photo, Reigns is seen with the Uso brothers, all of them in their childhood. The trio are seen posing with Usos' father Rikishi who was a prominent WWE wrestler as well during his prime.

Meanwhile, the match between Reigns and Zayn turned out to be a memorable one for the fans as there were two surprise entries during it. First the USOs surprisingly made their appearance at the venue and got involved in the match too. Jey Uso seemingly tried to aid Zayn by standing in the way of Reign while Zayn was being beaten by The Tribal Chief. Then Reign took a chair and asked Jey to prove his loyalty by slamming Zayn. But a bewildered Jey was contemplating when Zayn launched a spear move on Reign. The Tribal Chief cleverly moved aside and Zayn mistakenly speared Jey, bringing the latter down. After this, Reign brutally beat Zayn and won the match by pinning him.

Superstar Kevin Owens marked his appearance at the venue after Zayn lost the bout. Owens unexpectedly jumped into the ring and launched an attack on Reigns to deter from beating Zayn further. He exited after making sure that Reigns had left as well.

Meanwhile, in the men's Elimination Chamber match, Austin Theory retained his US championship crown. While Asuka emerged as the winner in the women's elimination chamber match. Brock Lesner lost his match against Bobbly Lashley as The Beast was disqualified by the referee after hitting a low blow to The Almighty. On the other hand, Edge and Beth Phoenix dominated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to win their mixed tag-team match.