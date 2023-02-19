Roman Reigns spears Sami Zayn to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title in 2023 Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns surpassed Sami Zayn to retain the Universal Champion title in the Elimination Chamber match on Saturday in Montreal, Canada. The Tribal Chief dominated the ring and outclassed the local favourite to continue his undisputed supremacy as champion for more than 900 days now.

The fans were witness to plenty of surprises as Jey Uso came in between Reigns and Zayn while the Tribal Chief was on the verge of victory. While Reigns was about to slam Zayn with a chair, Jey seemed to stop him from doing so. The Head of the Table then commanded Jey to take down Zayn with the same chair. But Jey stood there bewildered on what to do and at the same time, Zayn aimed a spear shot on Reigns who moved away and his rival took down Jey instead. Immediately after, Reigns threw a spear move on Zayn and then pinned him down to retain the crown.

In a surprising turn of events, Kevin Owens made a dramatic entry after Zayn's defeat. Owens fired a few moves on Reigns and Jimmy Uso before breaking away from the event. He even took down Reigns' manager Paul Heyman as the latter tried to distract him during his offensive against Reigns.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory retained his US championship in the Elimination Chamber match as he remained the last man standing in a battle that involved Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford. In the match between Bobbly Lashley vs Brock Lesnar, The Almighty defeated The Beast via disqualification.

In the women's Elimination Chamber, Asuka emerged as the winner after defeating Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella to book her ticket to Wrestlemania where she will face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. On the other hand, Edge and Beth Phoenix overpowered Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to win their mixed tag-team match.

In the Show of Shows- WrestleMania39, Reigns will now defend his crown against Cody Rhodes who booked his ticket to the extravaganza after winning the 2023 Royal Rumble.