Watch: Roman Reigns' boastful reaction after retaining title with win over Sami Zayn in 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns dominated Sami Zayn to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title in the 2023 Elimination Chamber match on Saturday in Montreal, Canada. In an emphatic fashion, The Tribal Chief reigned supreme in front the jam-packed crowd of spectators, most of him were cheering for their local hero- Zayn.

Earlier during the 2023 Royal Rumble match against Kevin Owens, Zayn had betrayed Reigns by going against the interests of The Bloodline. Then Reigns had vowed to surpass Zayn in the Elimination Chamber and humiliate the former Honorary Uce in front of his family and his countrymen. Just hours before his match against Zayn, Reigns had confidently posted on Twitter "Tonight, your city is mine. #WWEChamber," in a dig at his opponent.

In an apparent reference to his victory which he had confidently predicted earlier, Reigns roared "It's my city now" after winning the bout against Zayn. A video of the same went viral on social media.

In the match, fans got to witness many surprising incidents as the USOs marked their appearance beside the Tribal Chief. During the match, when Zayn was down in the ring, Reigns gave a steel chair to Jey Uso to prove his loyalty by beating his opponent. But a bewildered Jey was brooding on what to do and just then Zayn launched a spear move stealthily against Reigns but the Tribal Chief moved away and Zayn hit Jey instead. Reigns then brutally beat Zayn multiple times on his back with the chair. In his finishing move, Reigns speared into Zayn and then pinned him to win the bout.

Interestingly, after Zayn lost the bout, Kevin Owens made his way into the ring and beat Jimmy Uso and Reigns. Owens' unexpected entry brought the crowd up on their feet who got to see a bonus fight, albeit for a brief while as he quickly exited the scene after making sure that The Bloodline members had left before.

Meanwhile, in the men's Elimination Chamber match, Austin Theory retained his US championship crown. Austin remained the last man standing in a battle that involved Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford. In the match between Bobbly Lashley vs Brock Lesnar, The Almighty defeated The Beast via disqualification.

Asuka emerged as the winner in the women's elimination chamber match. She surpassed Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella to book her place in Wrestlemania39 where she will face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. On the other hand, Edge and Beth Phoenix surpassed Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to win their mixed tag-team match.

In the Show of Shows- WrestleMania39, Reigns will now defend his crown against Cody Rhodes who qualified for the extravaganza after winning the 2023 Royal Rumble.