‘Roman Reigns, listen to me closely…’: Sami Zayn's blunt warning before epic clash in 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber match

The high-voltage contest between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber match will soon get underway on Saturday in Montreal, Canada. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the former Honorary UCE can halt the juggernaut of Reigns who recently completed 900 days since becoming the WWE Universal Champion in 2020.

Ahead of the big match, Zayn appeared in the SmackDown in a promo on Friday. In the jam-packed arena, he got fired up with the home support as the crowd chanted his name in anticipation of a fiery battle against Reigns on Saturday. Zayn delivered a pumped-up speech filled with barbs against the ‘Tribal Chief’.

"Roman Reigns, écoute-moi bien. Demain soir, t'es chez moi, tabarnac! "("Roman Reigns, listen to me closely. Tomorrow night, you're in my house, goddamn it!), roared Zayn in front of the crowd.

"It's not just Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn. Tomorrow night it's Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn and the entire city of Montreal," he said during the fiery speech.

The upcoming clash between the two superstars bears extra significance due to the fact that Zayn had betrayed Reigns while being a member of his group 'The Bloodline'. In January this year, the Head of the Table, Reigns had ordered Zayn to hit Kevin Owens with a steel chair. But he had rather chosen to slam the chair on Reigns which prompted a violent beating by the other members of The Bloodline.

In an interaction with POST Wrestling, Zayn drew an epic comparison of his upcoming bout against Reigns with the legendary match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels at the same venue in 1997.

"It has been nine or ten months of building. The feeling of this big championship fight vibe in the city is remarkable, and then to realize that I am at the center of it, that is the part that is starting to connect now. It feels so much like the vibe I felt as a kid going into Bret and Shawn in 1997," said Zayn.

Meanwhile, the winner of the fiery duel between Reigns and Zayn will square off against 2023 Royal Rumble champion Cody Rhodes.