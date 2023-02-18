2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Watch NFL star DK Metcalf's MVP performance

American football player DK Metcalf exhibited a surreal performance in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday. Metcalf helped Team Dwyane Wade to an 81-78 win over Team Ryan and won the MVP award having scored 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the match. In plenty of drama for the fans, Team Ryan almost forced overtime when WWE superstar The Miz pulled off a half-court shot, but couldn't beat the buzzer.

Metcalf made excellent use of his insane hops that make him one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Riding on his incredible performance, Team Wade registered the win on the back of their defense in the fourth quarter.

ALSO READ: ‘I consider Roman Reigns the LeBron James of this generation’: Cody Rhodes' big praise ahead of Elimination Chamber 2023

Watch DK Metcalf's MVP performance:

Team Wade received coaching from Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with his brothers Alex and Thanasis, as well as Olympic star Lindsay Vonn. Metcalf's teammates in the match included Nicky Jam (Singer),Jesser (YouTuber), Simu Liu (Actor), Hasan Minhaj (Comedian), Janelle Monáe (Singer), Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA star), 21 Savage (Rapper), Frances Tiafoe (Tennis player) and Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor).Interestingly, film celebrity from India, Ranveer Singh was also a part of Team Wade as a player but didn't feature in the match.

On the other hand, Team Ryan comprised of Kane Brown (Singer), Cordae (Rapper), Diamond Deshields (WNBA star), Calvin Johnson (NFL Hall of Famer), Marcos Mion (Actor),The Miz (Wrestler), Everett Osborne (Actor),Ozuna (Singer),Albert Pujols (Former MLB star),Guillermo Rodriguez (Talk-show host),Sinqua Walls (Actor).

DK Metcalf's impressive performance is a testament to his athletic ability and versatility as an athlete. His success in football and basketball, has reinforced his status as one of the favourite sportspersons in USA.

Meanwhile, Team LeBron will lock horns with Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, February 19 at 7.30 PM ET.