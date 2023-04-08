Watch: ‘Shocking' moment on WWE SmackDown when Jey Uso seemed to betray The Bloodline after win over Sami Zayn

Jey Uso surpassed Sami Zayn in a head-to-head fight on Friday night SmackDown. The Bloodline member emerged victorious with assistance from Solo Sikoa.

At one moment, when Sikoa was about to hit Zayn with a Samoan spike, Jey held his hand. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before the clash, Zayn met Jey backstage and tried to play with Jey's mind. The Master Strategist attempted to convince Jey to betray The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. Zayn said that The Bloodline was crumbling and its members had malafide intentions against Jey. While Zayn and Jey were engaged in the talk, Solo Sikoa attacked Kevin Owens and injured him.

ALSO READ| UFC 287, Pereira vs Adesanya: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in USA and in India

Later, after Zayn's defeat, Jey teamed up with Sikoa in beating the former Honorary Uce. At one moment, when Sikoa was about to hit Zayn with a Samoan spike, Jey held his hand. The crowd erupted and it seemed that Jey had chosen to betray The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. But immediately, the picture became clear as Jey asked Sikoa to allow him to vent his anger on The Master Strategist. Jey then proceeded to kick and punch Zayn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the fans during the episode. The WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the record-breaking success of WrestleMania 39. He also announced that in the upcoming new draft of WWE, all wrestlers will be eligible to apply.

At one moment, when Sikoa was about to hit Zayn with a Samoan spike, Jey held his hand. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the high-voltage clash involving Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio, the luchador teamed up with Santos Escobar and took on Dominik and Damian Priest in a tag team match. Dominik and Priest emerged victorious in the fight.

In other important fights of the night, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Natalya and Shotzi in a women tag team match. In a six-man tag team match, Sheamus and Co. conquered Imperium who were led by Gunther. Richochet surpassed Ivar in a head-to-head fight.