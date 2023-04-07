'When he’s in the ring…': WWE star hails ‘meteoric rise’ of Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has become a well-known star in WWE in recent times. While hogging the limelight, he is currently associated with The Judgement Day, a villainous group which also includes Finn Bálor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio(in mask)(Twitter)

In a recent interview on the Out Of Character podcast, Dominik's associate of The Judgement Day, Priest weighed on the ex-con Dom's stardom. Priest highlighted how Dominik had risen tremendously and made a name for himself in the industry. Priest said that he felt great to be a part of the group with talented wrestlers like Dominik and Ripley.

"He went from being a star with Rey [Mysterio], a star in the Judgment Day, to being his own star. It’s Dominik Mysterio now, he’s his own thing. Just like with Rhea, it’s awesome to be a part of it, [being] right there," said Priest.

The Judgement Day member also opined that Dominik was doing a fabulous job in engaging the crowd with his speech and trash talk.

"I’m seeing this first hand. I’m watching him from this distance, just watching him glow and do his thing. When he’s in the ring and holding the mic and the crowd’s going nuts, I can’t help but smile in the background," said Priest.

The storyline involving Dominik and his father Rey Mysterio has become a major hit among WWE fans. The rebellious, disrespectful and brash on-screen character of Dominik has been insulting and getting into the skin of Rey in several recent episodes. Recently at WrestleMania 39, Dominik lost to Rey in a head-to-head fight.

Meanwhile, in upcoming episode of Friday night SmackDown, Rey will ally with Santos Escobar for a tag team fight against Priest and Dominik.