Watch: The exact moment Roman Reigns may have picked injury during WWE SummerSlam event

Rumours of Roman Reigns’ injury started doing the rounds as soon as this year’s SummerSlam came to an end. Reigns succeeded in defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but he was injured in the main event of the SummerSlam. A video, which has now surfaced on social media, seems to have caught the exact moment when Reigns was injured in the fight against Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns during the WWE SummerSlam fight(Twitter)

In the footage, Reigns seemed to be in extreme pain after Jey jumped with a Suicide Dive through the ropes and attacked his back. Reigns is seen down on one knee after Jey’s attack.

There is no word from the WWE yet on Roman Reigns’ injury but it seems the Undisputed Universal Champion will not be a part of next month’s Payback. Reigns is expected to feature on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown as a part of a ‘Hail To The Chief’ segment.

Roman Reigns displayed extreme resilience at the SummerSlam to successfully defend his title. Reigns did need some help from Jimmy Uso to defeat Jey. Jimmy surprised his twin brother in a sudden attack to tip the scales towards the current champion.

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Championship since August 2020. He held the WWE Championship since WrestleMania 38 last year. Reigns’ incredible title reign is the longest since legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan's WWE Championship run during the 1980s.

WWE manager Jimmy Hart recently talked about Roman Reigns’ performances as the Undisputed Universal Championship. “First of all, he (Roman Reigns) does a great job and Paul (Heyman) fits him so greatly, Paul fits him to a T. I think my character’s a little bit too over-the-top for that because I’m more like, ‘Whoa! Hey baby! How you doing!?’ That’s always been my thing. Up-tempo, never kind of laid back and I just kind of think Roman does such a great job along with Paul together and they really fit good together,” Hart said while speaking on the ‘Two Man Power Trip Podcast.’

Despite putting up some brilliant performances in recent years, Roman Reigns’ title defence has started to seem a bit boring for many fans. This sentiment was echoed by a number of fans when Cody Rhodes was not made champion at the WrestleMania earlier this year. The WWE universe felt that this year’s WrestleMania was probably the perfect stage for Rhodes to be crowned the champion. But WWE clearly had some other ideas. Now by putting Jimmy and Jey Uso, the real-life brothers, against each other, WWE may have decided to bring The American Nightmare back in the title race.

