When will Roman Reigns return to action since betrayal by The Usos?

Since being betrayed and humiliated by The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to return to action on the June 30 episode of SmackDown in London. WWE on Fox took to Twitter and posted "YOUR Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns returns to #SmackDown next week!"

Roman Reigns(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans are excited on the prospect of Reigns' return as the Tribal Chief might cut a promo, addressing the fallout in The Bloodline. As Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have deserted the faction, Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are the only remaining members of the group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| 'Happened with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar too...': Frustrated Lionel Messi recalls love-hate relationship with PSG fans

Meanwhile, on June 23 episode of Friday night SmackDown, The Usos engaged with the fans and highlighted that they attacked Reigns for disrespecting them for a long time. During their interaction, Jimmy blamed Reigns' manager Heyman for driving a wedge in the family. The Usos went on to label Heyman as a 'snake'.

On Friday, Sikoa squared off in a head-to-head contest against Sheamus whom he defeated in a hard fought match. After Sikoa's victory, The Usos confronted him. Jey and Jimmy launched superkicks on Sikoa and finished him off with a double frog splash. This incident has further rubbed salt into their bitter feud against The Bloodline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, The Usos will square off against Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team match at Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 1 in London, England. The match has been dubbed "The Bloodline Civil War".

Reigns would be looking to win against The Usos at Money In The Bank and put his former groupmates in their place. A loss at the hand of The Usos might trigger differences between Reigns and Sikoa, leading to the total collapse of The Bloodline. At this juncture, fans can only speculate what might happen as the drama gets exciting.