Why did Austin Theory record a promo in an 'empty arena' before his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 39 ?

Austin Theory will defend his US Championship title against 16-time world champion John Cena in WrestleMania 39 opener on Saturday, April 1. Earlier, Theory had challenged The Cenation Leader for a face off against him at The Show Of Shows and Cena had reluctantly accepted it.

Austin Theory(Twitter)

Ahead of their high-voltage fight, Theory cut a promo in an empty arena on Monday night RAW. In the video, he explained why he was doing it without spectators in an empty arena.

"Well, it's simple because there's no difference in me being in the middle of this ring in an empty arena or me being in the middle of this ring in a sold-out SoFi Stadium. And you wanna know why? Because I don't do this for the WWE Universe, I don't do this for some kid growing up that wants to be the next Austin Theory, and I certainly don't do this to be the next John Cena. I do this for me. I do this because I had a purpose way before anybody had an opinion about me," said Theory in the empty arena.

Theory threatened Cena in the promo and emphasised that he would make his opponent believe in him.

"John Cena, I'm gonna make you believe in me. Make you believe in Austin Theory. In the WWE Universe that you love so much, I'm gonna make them stop believing in you," roared Theory.

Interestingly, it will be the first time that Theory and Cena would squaring off against each other. Fans are eagerly waiting for their bout to see whether the current US Champion can surpass the former Champion.

Meanwhile, in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will lock horns with 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

