Why Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa are leaving WWE - Explained

WWE is reportedly set to lose several major names, with Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa all said to be departing the company in a dramatic shake-up following recent roster cuts. According to wrestling journalists Sean Ross Sapp and Cory Hays, Kingston and Woods have ‘mutually parted ways’ with WWE, bringing an apparent end to The New Day.

End of an iconic WWE faction

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have mutually decided to part ways with WWE.(X)

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The reported exit closes a chapter that began in 2014 when Kingston, Woods and Big E formed The New Day. Initially introduced as upbeat, gospel-inspired babyfaces, the trio struggled to connect with audiences before WWE reinvented them.

That character shift transformed the group into one of WWE’s biggest success stories. Their act blended humor, gaming culture, anime references, unicorn horns, pancakes and trombone performances into a wildly popular presentation that resonated with fans across generations.

Their achievements inside the ring were historic. The New Day captured 13 WWE-branded tag team championships, the most in company history, while also recording seven SmackDown tag title reigns and a record-setting 483-day Raw tag title reign.

The faction also used the ‘Freebird Rule’, allowing members to rotate during tag-team title defenses.

Big E injury changed the group’s future

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{{^usCountry}} After Big E suffered a broken neck in 2022 that effectively ended his in-ring career, Kingston and Woods continued competing together as a duo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Big E suffered a broken neck in 2022 that effectively ended his in-ring career, Kingston and Woods continued competing together as a duo. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kingston most recently appeared on WWE programming on April 17 alongside Grayson Waller in an unsuccessful tag title match, while Woods is currently recovering from a shoulder injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kingston most recently appeared on WWE programming on April 17 alongside Grayson Waller in an unsuccessful tag title match, while Woods is currently recovering from a shoulder injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite turning heel in late 2024 and writing Big E out of the faction during a controversial Raw anniversary segment, the duo remained a consistent presence in WWE storylines and feuds involving factions like The Judgment Day and The Final Testament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite turning heel in late 2024 and writing Big E out of the faction during a controversial Raw anniversary segment, the duo remained a consistent presence in WWE storylines and feuds involving factions like The Judgment Day and The Final Testament. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods built standout solo careers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods built standout solo careers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Outside of The New Day, both wrestlers enjoyed significant singles success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Outside of The New Day, both wrestlers enjoyed significant singles success. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kingston famously captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 in one of the company’s most celebrated fan-driven storylines. He also held multiple Intercontinental and United States titles during his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kingston famously captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 in one of the company’s most celebrated fan-driven storylines. He also held multiple Intercontinental and United States titles during his career. {{/usCountry}}

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Woods, meanwhile, won the 2021 King of the Ring tournament and became a major crossover personality through gaming and online content creation.

Tonga Loa and JC Mateo departures surprise fans

The exits reportedly extend beyond The New Day.

Sapp and Hays also reported that Tonga Loa and JC Mateo are no longer under WWE contract despite both recently appearing as part of The MFTs, an offshoot faction connected to The Bloodline and led by Solo Sikoa.

The group had been involved in major SmackDown storylines alongside names such as Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Loa previously held WWE tag team gold and returned to the promotion in 2024 with Tama Tonga. Mateo, known internationally as Jeff Cobb, joined WWE less than a year ago after building a reputation in Japan and independent wrestling.

WWE roster shake-up continues

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The departures come shortly after WWE reportedly released more than a dozen superstars from its roster, including Kairi Sane, Aleister Black and members of The Wyatt Sicks.

While WWE has not yet officially commented on the latest exits, the reported departures of Kingston, Woods, Mateo and Loa have already sparked widespread speculation about what comes next.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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