WWE announces appearance of mega star on Friday night SmackDown

WWE has announced that 'Raw' star Cody Rhodes will mark his appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown on Friday night. Fans are considering it an attempt to build hype around The American Nighmare's fight against Brock Lesnar at 2023 WWE Backlash on Saturday.

WWE have announced the appearance of mega star on upcoming episode of Friday night SmackDown.(Getty Images)

Making the announcemnt on Twitter, WWE tweeted "#SmackDown will be in Puerto Rico tomorrow night ahead of #WWEBacklash ... and so will @CodyRhodes!".

Interestingly, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently drafted to SmackDown. So indirectly, Rhodes will be in Reigns' den on Friday night.

Rhodes is set to lock horns with the Beast Incarnate Lesnar for the first time in a singles match on May 6 at 2023 WWE Backlash. The two superstars are up in arms ever since Lesnar betrayed Rhodes in an episode of Raw after WrestleMania39. During the April 3, 2023 episode of Raw, Lesnar had mercilessly beaten Rhodes. Lesnar had faked friendship with The American Nightmare and seemingly supported his fight against Roman Reigns and Co. But as soon as the tag team match against Reigns & Solo Sikoa began, Lesnar pouned on Rhodes with an F5 and then brutally assaulted him, thus igniting the rivalry between them.

Recently, on May 1, 2023 episode of WWE Raw, Rhodes confronted Lesnar. However, his bid to avenge his beatdown at the hands of Lesnar, was stopped by security personnel.

Meanwhile, WWE have confirmed some matches scheduled to take place on SmackDown, this friday. The Viking Raiders will face off against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson of The O.C. Karrion Kross will square off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a head-to-head fight. Bad Bunny will also mark his appearance ahead of his San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest.