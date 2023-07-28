WWE announces revival of iconic PPV after 6-year hiatus

After a hiatus of six years, WWE is now all set to re-introduce No Mercy as a premium live event for its developmental brand NXT. WWE’s announcement comes just three days before the NXT premium live event – the Great American Bash. The next edition of the NXT No Mercy is scheduled to take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in California on September 30. The NXT No Mercy promises to feature some of the biggest names on the brand, including the likes of defending champions Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, and many more.

“NXT No Mercy will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker and more,” read a statement shared on the official website of WWE. The statement, quite surprisingly, avoided any mention of Dominik Mysterio who is the reigning NXT North American champion.

The last edition of the NXT No Mercy was staged in September 2017. Braun Strowman’s rise to WWE’s pinnacle was thwarted that night. A power-packed F-5 delivered by Brock Lesnar was enough to shatter Strowman’s hope of clinching the WWE Universal Championship title.

The name No Mercy was brought into the WWE landscape back in 1999 in the United Kingdom. The name went on to occur in WWE’s annual pay-per-view shows. It was eventually replaced with the Hell in a Cell in 2009. No Mercy made a brief comeback seven years later. But after successfully hosting No Mercy once again in 2017, the much-popular name disappeared from the WWE universe. Following the footsteps of Great American Bash and Halloween Havoc, No Mercy has now been revived once again.

With a little more than two months to go for the NXT No Mercy to take place, it is simply impossible to predict the match cards, let alone talk about the winners. The upcoming NXT premium live event Great American Bash, scheduled to take place on July 30, may very well play a crucial role in determining the line-ups at the NXT No Mercy.

Ahead of two big NXT events, former WWE star and senior vice president of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels said that he would be interested in seeing more main roster competitors on the developmental brand.

“I guess to answer your question as far as who else we would like to have down here, I got, to be honest ... we are thrilled to get what we do get, but you know I'd love to have the Brawling Brutes down here. I wouldn't mind you know, Imperium. Look I'd love to have Sami [Zayn] and Kevin [Owens] down here, anyone who is willing to come down here to help us out from the main roster. Let's put it this way I wouldn't think we would be turning a lot of people down,” Michaels was quoted as saying by Wrestling Inc.

The NXT Championship will be put on the line at the Great American Bash as Carmelo Hayes will aim to defend the title against Ilja Dragunov. Tiffany Stratton will look to retain her NXT Women's Championship in a title decider against Thea Hail at this year’s Great American Bash.

