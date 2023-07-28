'John Cena secretly visits local gyms, shatters all records and leaves quietly': WWE legend spills jaw-dropping details

Former WWE champion John Cena is a gym freak. Cena was recently spotted entering a gym in Liverpool while shooting for a film in the United Kingdom. WWE star and actor Paul Wight, popularly known as The Big Show, has now revealed an interesting anecdote about the 16-time WWE champion. Speaking to talkSPORT, Wight disclosed that he has seen Cena going to multiple local gyms to break records set over there. John Cena poses for a picture with fan during workout (TikTok)

"I've seen him go into local gyms and he'll look at all the records on the wall - their squat record, their snatch record and quietly go over in the corner and break every record in the gym then quietly leave. He doesn't grunt and I look at him like, 'I know what you did there, man'. He'll just give me a wink. He's competitive with himself, he pushes himself, that's why he's such a cool individual,” Wight shared.

Wight, thanks to his gigantic presence, possessed the fine quality of decimating his opponents with sheer ease. Known by his ring name ‘Big Show’, Wight claimed that John Cena was one of the very few WWE fighters who could lift him comfortably.

Talking about Cena’s dedication to fitness, Big Show said, “A lot of guys when they do stuff [like break gym records] they do it for ego, I think that's the one thing I always appreciated about John. His work ethic is with himself, he didn't try to compete with other guys or anything like that - he held himself completely accountable. It shows to his massive success and his character so he's one of the absolute coolest dudes I've ever met in the industry. From day one, he really hasn't changed other than becoming an extremely smart businessman and extremely talented individual."

Paul Wight has been part of numerous nail-biting WWE fights over the years. While Wight enjoyed incredible success in WWE, he often made headlines due to his riveting rivalry with John Cena. In his debut WrestleMania appearance, Cena had fought against Wight in 2004. Having won the WWE United States Championship just five months back, Wight was poised to defend the title then successfully. In the opening encounter of the WrestleMania 20, Cena delivered a spectacular performance to overpower Wight.

The duo faced each other in another epic battle at the Judgment Day five years later. Cena came up with the Attitude Adjustment and a subsequent pinfall to get the better of Wight in that fight.

Arguably the best fight between John Cena and Paul Wight aka Big Show took place in the main event of 2012's WWE No Way Out. The two bitter rivals lined up against each other inside a steel cage that night. It was an electrifying clash to say the least. Wight dominated the first half of the fight but the big man failed to carry forward his superiority. Cena ultimately emerged victorious to keep his WWE career intact.

