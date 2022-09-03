WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns; Edge-Rey Mysterio in tag team action
WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: For the first time in 30 years WWE is hosting a premium event in the United Kingdom. The Clash at the Castle will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales and fans are likely to witness major title exchanges during the show. Drew McIntyre, who took his first steps into the pro-wrestling, will be headlining the main event, as he challenges Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. We will also see WWE legends Edge and Rey Mysterio join together against The Judgement Day, a faction which was originally headed by the Rated R superstar. Catch the LIVE updates of WWE Clash at The Castle 2022:
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 03 Sep 2022 09:34 PM
WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live: ‘Ego maniac’ Roman Reigns
"I respect the old Roman way more than I respect this new version, this Tribal Chief, this ego maniac that needs to be brought back down to earth." - McIntyre told hindustantimes.com in an interview ahead of the match.
Sat, 03 Sep 2022 09:29 PM
WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: All eyes on Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre, the former WWE champion, has his eyes set on returning to top in front of his home supporters and end Roman Reigns' title streak, which has now lasted for 732 days.
Sat, 03 Sep 2022 09:20 PM
WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: Match card
Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match - Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler
Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs Sheamus
Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY
Riddle vs Seth Rollins
Edge and Rey Mysterio vs The Judgment Day
Sat, 03 Sep 2022 09:14 PM
WWE Clash at The Castle: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the WWE Clash at The Castle. The premium event is being held in Wales, Cardiff and promises to be an exciting affair, with a host of superstars placing their championship on the line. Stay tuned for further updates!