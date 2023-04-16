WWE legend recalls 'sensational' incident involving Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar is widely known for his aggression and impulsive attitude. He is not called 'The Beast Incarnate' for no reason. In the main event of WrestleMania 34, Lesnar had defeated Roman Reigns to retain the Universal Championship title. And after his emphatic win, The Beast Incarnate had thrown the title belt at Vince McMohan who was sitting backstage.

Brock Lesnar(left) and Roman Reigns (WWE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former WWE star "Road Dogg" Brian James recalled the sensational incident on his 'Oh You Didn't Know?' podcast. He informed WWE fans how the incident had enraged Vince's son Shane McMohan. An angry Shane immediately wanted to confront Lesnar about the incident. Dogg informed fans that he realised it could even lead to a brawl between Shane and Lesnar. And he was able to calm down Shane and talk him out of his intentions of having a go at Lesnar.

ALSO READ| Rhea Ripley informs fans about death of ‘dear’ family member

“I don’t really know (why Brock Lesnar was upset after the WrestleMania 34 main event). I honestly don’t. What I remember of that is I almost got hit by the title. It (WWE 24 documentary) showed he threw the title across me to Vince (McMahon) and everybody kind of stood up like, what the crap was that? And so, I don’t know. I didn’t really know what went down then, and I wasn’t about to go after Brock to find out… I remember Shane (McMahon) being in Gorilla and being hot and trying to go after Brock and I said, ‘Hey, let’s let it go, let it go. Let’s just stay right here and all keep our teeth,’” said Dogg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So he was aiming for Vince and he’s a good aim. He’s got a good aim, good throw, he had a good rotation on the title. But one of those straps almost caught me right in the mug… He aimed it to Vince. He didn’t aim it at him, you know what I mean? It landed in front of him. It was safe. He could’ve hit all of us if he wanted to… I actually didn’t know if it was a work or not because nobody said a word and nobody did anything. Sometimes they would do things and then laugh with each other later and stuff and then you go like, oh, I almost got killed in the crossfire there. I don’t appreciate that. So you don’t know, I don’t know. I do remember Shane was hot and wanted to go and I was like, ‘Ah.’ So he ended up going so maybe he knew something I didn’t know,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Lesnar mercilessly beat The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes after faking to become his tag partner in a proposed match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Rhodes later revealed how someone later told him that Lesnar was angry for not getting the chance to main event at WrestleMania 39 in which The American Nightmare had got the honour. In the main event at WrestleMania 39, Reigns had defeated Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title.