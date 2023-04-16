Rhea Ripley informs fans about death of ‘dear’ family member

SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has lost a dear family member. On Saturday, Ripley took to Twitter and shared with her fans about the death of her grandmother. She revealed that February was the last time when she got to meet her grandmother. In her post, Ripley tweeted an old picture from her childhood in which her grandmother is holding her hands. Alongside it, she tweeted a recent picture of herself alongwith her grandmother. Rhea Ripley(Twitter)

"Thursday night I lost one of my favorite people. Nonna, Im going to miss your strong loving hugs & your little sassy cheeky attitude. It’s so hard saying goodbye, but being able to see you again in Feb was the highlight of my year. I miss you & I love you with all my heart," tweeted Ripley.

Ripley had defeated Charlotte Flair in a high-voltage head-to-head fight at WrestleMania 39 to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of Friday night SmackDown, The Judgement Day member Damian Priest surpassed Santos Escobar in a one-on-one fight. Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were at ringside during Priest's match and they interfered in the fight by aiding their partner. When The Judgment Day members started assaulting Priest after the match result was announced, Rey Mysterio entered the scene and rescued his partner. Rey also thrashed his son Dominik, causing all the Judgement Day members to leave the arena.