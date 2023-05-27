WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Roman Reigns looks to leave Saudi Arabia with four belts

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: After almost a decade WWE has reintroduced the World Heavyweight Championship and it'll be exciting to see who returns with the title - Seth “Freakin” Rollins or AJ Styles. Apart from this, the Tag Team Championship too will be on the line as Tribal Chief Roman Reigns along with Solo Sikoa will look to end the partnership between old friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Mustafa Ali too will hope for his first WWE championship title as he faces Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Catch the LIVE updates of WWE Night of Champions 2023:

