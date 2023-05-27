Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Roman Reigns looks to leave Saudi Arabia with four belts
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Roman Reigns looks to leave Saudi Arabia with four belts

wwe news
Updated on May 27, 2023 07:51 PM IST

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Mustafa Ali too will hope for his first WWE championship title as he faces Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. 

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles clash for WWE Heavyweight title, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa eye Tag Team belts
Seth Rollins, AJ Styles clash for WWE Heavyweight title, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa eye Tag Team belts(WWE)
ByHT Sports Desk
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: After almost a decade WWE has reintroduced the World Heavyweight Championship and it'll be exciting to see who returns with the title - Seth “Freakin” Rollins or AJ Styles. Apart from this, the Tag Team Championship too will be on the line as Tribal Chief Roman Reigns along with Solo Sikoa will look to end the partnership between old friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Mustafa Ali too will hope for his first WWE championship title as he faces Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Catch the LIVE updates of WWE Night of Champions 2023:

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 27, 2023 07:51 PM IST

    WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Can Roman win four belts?

    It's a great opportunity for The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns to expand his legacy and leave Saudi Arabia with four belts. Roman, who is the WWE Universal Champion, and now he has a chance to win the undisputed Tag Team champions with Solo Sikoa - The Enforcer.

    The Bloodline members will be up against the current champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

  • May 27, 2023 07:35 PM IST

    WWE Night of Champions Live: Predictions for heavyweight title 

    In an exclusive interview with hindustantimes.com, WWE star Mustafa Ali has predicted Seth “Freakin” Rollins as the one to walk out with the heavyweight title. 

    "As far as who's gonna win, I don't know personally, who I hope wins is Seth "Freakin" Rollins. My man deserves it." [Full interview]

  • May 27, 2023 07:13 PM IST

    WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Fight card

    Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

    Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

    World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles

    Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus

    Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs Asuka

    SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs Natalya

    Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs Mustafa Ali

  • May 27, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    WWE Night of Champions 2023 Live: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the WWE Night of Champions 2023. The event is being hosted at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will start at 10:30 pm as per IST. Stay tuned for all the updates on the PPV event.

'Being a Muslim American, I always felt alienated': WWE star Mustafa Ali

wwe news
Published on May 27, 2023 04:23 PM IST

"Being a Muslim American growing up, despite being born in this country, I always felt a little alienated, I felt like I didn't belong."

WWE star Mustafa Ali(WWE)
ByShivam Saha

Ex-WWE superstar predicts winner between Lesnar and Rhodes at Night of Champions

wwe news
Published on May 26, 2023 10:49 PM IST

Experts and fans are trying to predict the winner of the contest between Lesnar and Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar.(File Photo)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Sami Zayn visits Mecca before match against Roman Reigns, shares emotional post

wwe news
Updated on May 27, 2023 02:04 AM IST

Ahead of the blockbuster event, Zayn visited Mecca in Saudi Arabia. He took to Twitter and posted two pictures from the religious place.

Sami Zayn(Twitter)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

WWE Night of Champions 2023: Full match card, live streaming details and timing

wwe news
Published on May 25, 2023 07:28 PM IST

WWE Night of Champions 2023: All you need to know about match card, live streaming details and timing in USA and in India.

This time the Tribal Chief has teamed up with The Enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa in a bid to defeat current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. (WWE)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Dominik Mysterio recalls support from The Judgment Day after his arrest

wwe news
Updated on May 22, 2023 06:43 PM IST

Dominik shared that Ripley was the first person with whom he talked to after being imprisoned.

WWE stars of The Judgment Day(Twitter)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

‘I only have one regret…’: Roman Reigns brutally trolls WWE superstar

wwe news
Published on May 20, 2023 03:44 PM IST

The Bloodline members cut a promo before their upcoming high stake tag team match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions 2023.

Roman Reigns(Twitter)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

WWE live event to be held in India in September 2023: What we know so far

wwe news
Published on May 19, 2023 04:14 PM IST

Recently, Indus Sher stable which comprises of Indian WWE wrestlers namely Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Sanga were picked into the Raw brand in the 2023 WWE Draft.

Indian WWE wrestler Veer Mahan(Twitter)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Is WWE planning to add Lucha Libre in its weekly schedule? All you need to know

wwe news
Published on May 19, 2023 09:18 AM IST

While All Elite Wrestling (AEW) gears up for its highly anticipated debut of the show Collision next month, WWE is not one to back down from the competition

Lucha Libre masks(Wikimedia Commons)
ByPaurush Omar

“Obviously…”: Omos wishes he could fight The Undertaker

wwe news
Published on May 18, 2023 07:59 PM IST

The Nigerian Giant highlighted how he was a very big fan of The Undertaker's past matches with Shawn Michaels and Batista.

Omos; The Undertaker(Getty Images)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Why former RAW manager thinks Cody Rhodes deserved to lose against Roman Reigns

wwe news
Updated on May 16, 2023 04:46 PM IST

In the lead up to the high-octane clash at The Showcase of The Immortals, much heat had been generated in between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes; Roman Reigns(Twitter)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Rhea Ripley shares ‘genre of movie’ she is interested to act in

wwe news
Published on May 15, 2023 06:28 PM IST

Interestingly, Ripley had received the offer to act in a movie but she turned down the opportunity.

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley(Twitter)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

WWE confirms Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at NOC 2023

wwe news
Published on May 14, 2023 03:41 PM IST

Reigns has been forced to get down into the battlefield after his trusted accomplices Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso failed to solve the Owens-Zayn problem.

On Friday night SmackDown, Paul Heyman made the announcement about the epic clash. (Twitter)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

WWE legend speculates about fight between The Rock and Reigns at WrestleMania40

wwe news
Published on May 12, 2023 01:16 AM IST

51-year-old The Rock is at the fag end of his wrestling career and hasn't competed in WWE for several months.

Roman Reigns, The Rock(Getty Images)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Wrestling legend shares ‘strategy’ to catapult Roman Reigns towards more stardom

wwe news
Published on May 10, 2023 08:53 PM IST

There is hardly any glory left for The Tribal Chief to achieve but fans of Reigns surely want more for him.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (File Photo)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 2.0 confirmed for WWE Night of Champions 2023

wwe news
Published on May 09, 2023 06:18 PM IST

At WWE Backlash 2023, Rhodes had surpassed Lesnar in a head-to-head fight.

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 2.0 will add another chapter to the high-octaned rivalry between the two superstar wrestlers.(Twitter)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
