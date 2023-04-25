WWE officially introduces the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE has officially put an end to months of speculation by announcing the split of top-tier men's championship into two separate belts. On the April 24 episode of Monday night Raw, Chief content officer of WWE, Triple H announced the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Triple H(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the upcoming Night of Champions extravaganza in Saudi Arabia on May 27. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will continue his reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, taking that title to whichever brand he moves to in this year's WWE Draft.

ALSO READ| Kurt Angle informs fans about health issues, set to undergo neck fusion surgery in 2024

During the Raw episode, Triple H lauded The Head of The Bloodline for his nearly 1,000-day reign as Universal champion, calling it "incredible" and "unheard of in the modern era." However, he also acknowledged that Reigns' infrequent title defenses have not been ideal for WWE, stating, "WWE deserves more. You deserve more."

"This will be a champion you can be proud of. This will be a champion you can respect, that you can admire. This will be a champion that will defend this championship anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world," said Triple H.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an apparent jibe at Reigns, Triple H added "This champion will not have to demand your acknowledgment. This champion will earn your acknowledgment, and will earn the title of World Heavyweight Champion."

Reigns had secured the Universal Championship title by defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match at Payback on August 30, 2020. The Tribal Chief had later defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and thus unified the titles into Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most recently, Reings surpassed Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title.