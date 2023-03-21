WWE RAW Results: Cody Rhodes humiliates Roman Reigns; The Usos set to face Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline marked their apperance on WWE RAW tonight. Their promo was interrupted by Cody Rhodes who came face-to-face with The Tribal Chief. Both superstars trash talked each other. The American Nightmare vowed to defeat Reigns in WrestleMania 39. Rhodes humiliated The Tribal Chief by saying that on April 3 Reigns would be without his titles and The Bloodline will fall apart. Rhodes predicted Jey Uso to abandon Reigns first, followed by the rest of The Bloodline. He mocked Reigns by saying that he would be a chief without a tribe on April 3.

Austin Theory beat Montez Ford in a one-on-one match, ahead of his high voltage match against John Cena in The Show Of Shows in April.

It's official now that The Usos will lock horns with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a bid to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title at WrestleMania 39.

In other matches, Bianca Belair and Asuka defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Ricochet surpassed Chad Gable in a one-on-one contest. Rhea Ripley overpowered Bayley in a one-on-one fight in the ring as the rest of Damage CTRL looked on from the sidelines. Dominik Mysterio defeated Johnny Gargano in the ring.

Brock Lesnar's next opponent at WrestleMania, Omos also featured tonight and he fought against Mustafa Ali. Omos defeated Ali. In another match of the night, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul fought against each other in which Paul knocked down Rollins.