WWE RAW Results: CM Punk, Randy Orton make a comeback, Tag Team Turmoil and more

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW (November 27), CM Punk and Randy Orton made a grand comeback. The episode kicked off with a recap of recent events including a primary focus on Punk's return to the ring. However, before the action began, Orton appeared on stage and called out Dominik Mysterio for a singles fight. Brutus and Julius Creed a.k.a The Creed Brothers stole the show as they emerged victorious in the six-member men's Tag Team Turmoil match. As the audiences await the next Monday Night RAW, here's a recap of what happened last night:

Randy Orton returns to the ring

The 14-time World Champion, who had been on a hiatus from RAW for 18 months due to double-fusion spinal surgery, made a grand comeback. His return was not just a personal triumph but also a moment of reconnection with the fans. Orton expressed his gratitude to his fans who couldn't stop cheering. He also called out the Bloodline, with a promise to deliver his signature RKO to every member.

Tag Team Turmoil

The main roster featured six members facing off against each other in the Tag Team Turmoil match. The Creed Brothers secured a win with their power move Brutus Bomb, becoming the number one Contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. They faced off against Imperium, New Day, #DIY, Indus Sher, and Alpha Academy.

Ivar vs. ‘Big’ Bronson Reed

An intense clash between Bronson Reed and Ivar shocked the audiences as the match saw some furious exchanges between the two competitors. As both showed unshakeable resilience, they decided to walk out of the ring and brawl amid the crowd, drawing in loud cheers. However, Adam Pearce was later forced to step in and stop the bout as they started using barricades as weapons.

Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark

Prior to the show, a major altercation took place backstage. Following this, Nia Jax took on Zoey Stark, which resulted in a hard-hitting match between the duo. Although Stark seemed to have the upper hand, Jax was able to turn the tide and pick up a huge win following an Annihilator. However, she managed to draw cheers from the crowd despite her defeat.