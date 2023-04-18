WWE Raw Results: The Bloodline join hands with Judgement Day, Sikoa defeats Rey, Rhodes confronts Lesnar and more

A new chapter got added to the surging rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar on Monday night Raw. The American Nightmare addressed fans and demanded a match against The Beast Incarnate. During his trash talk, Rhodes said that Lesnar wasn't a cowboy but rather a coward. While Rhodes bad mouthed against Lesnar, he came into the arena. But WWE director of live events Adam Pearce ensured that a fight between Rhodes and Lesnar didn't break out. An offical match between the two superstars has been scheduled to happen at WWE Backlash on May 6.

Paul Heyman with the Judgment Day(Twitter)

In an interesting turn of events, The Bloodline joined hands with The Judgment Day. The Enforcer Solo Sikoa took on Rey Mysterio in a head-to-head fight and defeated him. Later as the main event of the night, a three-way match took place with Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor as one team and Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle forming the other team. Owens-Zayn-Riddle surpassed The Judgment Day in the three-way fight.

Raw women's champion Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai in a one-to-one contest. Seth Rollins conquered The Miz in another fight of the night. The high-voltage match between 2023 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Bobby Lashley and US Champion Austin Theory ended in a no-contest as Bronson Reed interrupted their fight. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville overpowered Mia Yim and Candice LeRae in a tag team match.

Meanwhile, Trish Stratus explained to the fans why she betrayed and hit Becky Lynch in previous raw episode. She told the fans that she did so to reinforce herself as the pioneer of women wrestling. She highighted that Becky didn't give her the respect she deserved. Stratus revealed that she was the one who had attacked Lita last week.