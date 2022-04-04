WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live Updates: RK-Bro defend the Raw Tag Team Championship after Triple H thanks WWE fans
- WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live Updates: After a scintillating Day 1, the second day, WrestleMania Sunday promises to be even bigger and better.
WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live Updates: If the first day wasn't legendary enough, get ready for the second day of WrestleMania 38. Eight more matches to take place on this legendary night in Dallas, Texas. In the main event Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will do battle in a Winner Take All match, whereas AJ Styles takes on Edge in a dream match. Besides, the Smackdown Women's tag-team championship will be determined in a triple threat match, while RK-BRO will defend their Raw Tag team championships. Another match which everyone will have their eyes on in Bobby Lashley vs the giant Omos.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:46 AM
WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live Updates: THANK YOU, TRIPLE H
What a powerful and emotional moment as Triple H leaves his boots in the ring. It was last month that he announced his retirement as an in-ring competitor and he does it officially in front of the WWE Universe. Thank you for the memories, Hunter. What a career it has been. Having said that, he welcomes the fans to WWE WRESTLEEEEEMANIAAAAA
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:39 AM
WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: WHOA! Triple H's entrance hits
What a way to kick off Night 2. It's The Game, Triple H who starts things off. The crowd is thunderous. He splashes the water out of his mouth and here we go. He has walked the WrestleMania aisle countless times and even though he will never do it again as a performer, Triple H at WrestleMania is always cool.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:36 AM
WrestleMania 38 Live: Jessie Decker kick off Mania Night 2
Jessie Decker, popular American singer and songwriter, performs ‘America The Beautiful’ in front of a packed audience. The opening promo rolls on as Mark Wahlberg introduces Night 2.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:30 AM
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live: A history of Reigns vs Lesnar at Mania
This is the third time that Lesnar and Reigns will be main-eventing WrestleMania. The first time it happened was in 2015, the epic main event where Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In the Bank contract. Three years later, Lesnar and Reigns battled each other once again in a rather disappointing match. Now, in 2022, it's a third encounter and Reigns knows that he is yet to beat Lesnar at WrestleMania. The Head of the Table vs The Beast Incarnate. We're having goosebumps.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:25 AM
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live: Reigns vs Lesnar is 8 months in the making
It was in SummerSlam last year that Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE in over two years beginning the feud with Roman Reigns. They fought at WWE Day 1 where Roman retained The Universal Championship. Lesnar won the Royal Rumble and later captured the WWE Championship. Once that was captured, Lesnar set his eyes back on Reigns, who now has Lesnar's former advocate, Paul Heyman, by his side.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:22 AM
WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live: All the matches lined up
1 The New Day vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland
2 Women’s Tag-team Fatal-4 Way match
3 Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn
4 Raw Tag Team Championship
5 Austin Theory vs Pat McAfee
6 Omos vs Bobby Lashley
7 Edge vs AJ Styles
8 Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:18 AM
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Updates Day 2
Here we go. WWE fans, it's time for another epic day of WrestleMania. If you were blown away yesterday with Stone Cold Steve Austin's in-ring return and two classic Women's championship matches, wait till you see what's in store today. In the main event, Brock Lesnar will take on Roman Reigns in a title unification match, whereas Edge vs AJ Styles promises to steal the show. Are you ready? Stay tuned. We are just about to begin.