WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: Stone Cold Steve Austin returns, Rollins' mystery opponent to be revealed on Day 1

WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: WWE Universe. Are you ready? It's time for the biggest professional wrestling extravaganza in the world. It's time for Wrestlemania 38 and it's action-packed matches which promises to take your breath away. The two-day PPV, will see its opening day host some of the most enthralling matches, the highlight being Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to WWE television as he accepts Kevin Owens' invitation to the KO Show. 'The Baddest woman on the planet'- Ronda Rousey will challenge the SmackDown Women’s Champion – Charlotte Flair in the title match. After a history of injuries and fractures, Raw Women’s Champion 'Big Time Becks', Becky Lynch will put her title back on the line against Bianca Belair. Finally, Seth Rollins, who requested Mr. McMahon for a match at the grandest stage, will get to know who his mystery opponent will be.

