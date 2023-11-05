YouTube star Logan Paul clinches victory in tense WWE wrestling match against Rey Mysterio in Crown Jewel event

YouTuber-turned-athlete Logan Paul emerged victorious in WWE's Crown Jewel event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The highly anticipated match pitted Logan Paul against wrestling veteran Rey Mysterio, and it resulted in a memorable moment for the YouTube sensation.

YouTube Star Logan Paul Claims Victory in WWE Match(WWE)

The bout, which took place on Saturday, saw both competitors engage in a fierce battle inside the wrestling ring, with numerous body slams and high-flying maneuvers. It was a back-and-forth showdown that had fans on the edge of their seats.

In the climax of the match, Paul secured the win by delivering a powerful punch to Rey Mysterio, who was airborne after jumping from the ropes. The blow left Rey Mysterio unconscious, and Logan quickly capitalized on the opportunity. He donned a pair of brass knuckles and, after knocking Rey out, successfully pinned him for the three-count, claiming the championship.

Paul's victory in WWE's Crown Jewel event is a significant achievement, especially considering his relatively recent entry into the world of professional wrestling. He officially joined the wrestling scene in 2022, and his rapid ascent to championship status is a testament to his dedication and athleticism.

“This is a hobby for me,” Paul said.

“My true passion, I’m a WWE superstar. … I’m an American boy, and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I’m coming for that U.S. championship.”

While it's important to note that WWE matches are scripted and choreographed, Logan Paul's accomplishment is still a remarkable milestone in his wrestling career.

The social media personality has been making waves in the world of boxing. He recently achieved success with a victory over Dillon Danis, demonstrating his versatility as an athlete.

With his WWE victory, Logan Paul may choose to focus on wrestling in the near future, as WrestleMania is just around the corner, and he currently has no major boxing fights scheduled.

