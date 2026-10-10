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10 best 75-inch TVs to upgrade your home theatre experience: Compare 4K, QLED and Mini LED models for immersive viewing

Upgrade your home entertainment with 75-inch TVs from TCL, Samsung, Sony and more, featuring 4K resolution, QLED displays and smart features for immersive viewing.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 22:00:09 IST
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Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

TCL 189 cm (75 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 46W Onkyo 2.1 | Upto 512+ Zones | IMAX Enhanced | 75Q6CView Details...

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Samsung 75 inch (189cm) Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 4K Upscaling | HDR10+ | Voice Assistance Remote | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA75UE85AHULXLView Details...

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Samsung 75 inch (189cm) Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | Pure Spectrum Color | 4K Upscaling | Mini-LED HDR | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA75M2EHAULXLView Details...

₹93,990

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Vu 189cm (75 inches) Smartchoice Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 75MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold)View Details...

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Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Large-screen TVs bring cinematic viewing, gaming and streaming into your living room. (Pexels)
Large-screen TVs bring cinematic viewing, gaming and streaming into your living room. (Pexels)
Nivedita Mishra
By Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

Read moreRead less

Buying a television during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale could be a good idea if you are planning to upgrade your home theatre experience without paying the full retail price. The sale brings discounts across electronics, giving buyers an opportunity to consider larger screens at reduced prices. If you have been planning to invest in a bigger display for films, sports and streaming, 75-inch TVs are worth checking out.

From 4K resolution and smart TV platforms to advanced display technologies, these televisions offer features for an immersive viewing experience. I have rounded up 75-inch TVs to upgrade your home theatre experience, so you can compare specifications, sale prices and available offers before choosing a model that suits your budget.

The TCL 75-inch Smartchoice Q6C TV is designed for an immersive home entertainment experience, featuring 4K UHD resolution and QD-Mini LED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The 144Hz refresh rate supports smoother motion, while the 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system delivers built-in sound. With up to 512 dimming zones and IMAX Enhanced support, it caters to varied viewing preferences.

Specifications

75-inch Screen:
189 cm diagonal display
4K Resolution:
3840 × 2160 pixels
Smart TV:
Google TV operating system
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wireless internet connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Wireless device pairing support

2. Samsung 75 inch (189cm) Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 4K Upscaling | HDR10+ | Voice Assistance Remote | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA75UE85AHULXL

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The Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD Vision AI Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K resolution with HDR10+ support for detailed visuals. Its smart platform provides access to streaming applications and online content. The 4K upscaling feature enhances the viewing experience for compatible lower-resolution content. A voice assistance remote offers convenient control, while access to over 150 channels adds viewing options for films, news and television programmes.

Specifications

75-inch Screen:
189 cm diagonal display
4K Resolution:
3840 × 2160 pixels
Smart TV:
Samsung smart TV platform
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wireless internet connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Wireless device pairing support

The Samsung 75-inch Mini LED Vision AI Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, featuring 4K resolution and Mini LED HDR technology. Its smart platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The Pure Spectrum Color feature supports colour-focused viewing, while 4K upscaling enhances compatible lower-resolution content. With access to over 150 channels and a planned seven-year operating system upgrade policy, this television offers varied entertainment options for households.

Specifications

75-inch Screen:
189 cm diagonal display
4K Resolution:
3840 × 2160 pixels
Smart TV:
Samsung smart TV platform
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wireless internet connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Wireless device pairing support

The Vu 75-inch Smartchoice Masterpiece Frame Series TV is designed for home entertainment, featuring 4K resolution and QLED display technology. Its large screen suits films, sports and television programmes, offering a viewing experience for family entertainment spaces. The Armani Gold finish adds a distinctive design element to the setup. Before purchasing, check the television's smart features, connectivity options and supported streaming services to ensure they meet your everyday viewing requirements.

Specifications

75-inch Screen:
189 cm diagonal display
4K Resolution:
3840 × 2160 pixels
Smart TV:
Smart TV functionality
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wireless internet connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Wireless device pairing support

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution and an LED display. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen suits films, sports and television programmes, making it suitable for family viewing. Its smart functionality offers convenient access to digital entertainment, while the black finish complements a range of living room interiors.

Specifications

75-inch Screen:
189 cm diagonal display
4K Resolution:
3840 × 2160 pixels
Smart TV:
Google TV operating system
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wireless internet connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Wireless device pairing support

The Philips 75-inch QLED Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with QD-Mini LED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen suits films, sports and television programmes, making it an option for spacious living rooms. Its smart features support everyday viewing, while the display technology caters to households seeking a large-screen entertainment setup.

Specifications

75-inch Screen:
189 cm diagonal display
4K Resolution:
3840 × 2160 pixels
Smart TV:
Google TV operating system
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wireless internet connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Wireless device pairing support

The Xiaomi 75-inch Smartchoice X Pro TV combines a large screen with 4K resolution and QLED display technology for home entertainment. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support enhance compatible viewing experiences, while the 34W Boom Box speakers provide built-in audio. The 120Hz Game Booster and Gemini AI features add options for gaming and smart interactions.

Specifications

75-inch Screen:
189 cm diagonal display
4K Resolution:
3840 × 2160 pixels
Smart TV:
Google TV operating system
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wireless internet access
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Wireless device pairing support

The Toshiba 75-inch 75Z570SP TV is designed for home entertainment, featuring QLED display technology and Mini Dimming for compatible viewing content. Its 144Hz Game Mode caters to gaming, while the Regza Engine ZRi supports picture processing. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos provide enhanced audiovisual experiences with compatible content. Regza Power Audio delivers built-in sound, and hands-free voice control offers a convenient way to interact with supported television functions.

Specifications

75-inch Screen:
189 cm diagonal display
4K Resolution:
3840 × 2160 pixels
Smart TV:
Smart television functionality
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wireless internet access
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Wireless device pairing support

The iFFALCON 75-inch 75U75 TV combines a large display with 4K UHD resolution for home entertainment. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The 144Hz variable refresh rate supports smoother gameplay, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance compatible audiovisual content. With 3GB RAM and Game Master features, this television caters to households seeking a large-screen option for films, streaming and gaming.

Specifications

75-inch Screen:
189 cm diagonal display
4K Resolution:
3840 × 2160 pixels
Smart TV:
Google TV operating system
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wireless internet access
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Wireless device pairing support

3 best features of 75-inch TVs

ProductRefresh RateAudio OutputOperating System
TCL 75Q6C144Hz native refresh rate46W Onkyo 2.1-channel systemGoogle TV
TCL India
Samsung UA75UE85AHULXLVRR support; panel rate needs verification20W, 2-channel speakersTizen Smart TV
Samsung India
Samsung UA75M2EHAULXLVRR support; panel rate needs verification20W, 2-channel speakersTizen Smart TV
Samsung India
Vu 75MASTERPIECE144Hz VRR124W, 2.1.2-channel audioGoogle TV
Sony Mony Electronics
Sony BRAVIA 3 K-75S30B50Hz native panel20W, 2-speaker outputGoogle TV
Sony IN
Philips 75MLED610/94Verify exact panel rateVerify exact audio wattageGoogle TV
Xiaomi L75MB-APIN120Hz Game Booster34W Boom Box speakersGoogle TV
Xiaomi India
Hisense 75E8S144Hz native refresh rate61W, built-in subwooferVIDAA OS
Flipkart
Toshiba 75Z570SP144Hz refresh rate60W speakersVIDAA OS
Smartprix
iFFALCON 75U75144Hz native refresh rateVerify exact audio wattageGoogle TV

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FAQs about 75-inch TVs
Yes, a 75-inch TV offers a large viewing area for films, sports and streaming in spacious rooms.
4K resolution provides 3840 × 2160 pixels, delivering detailed images on a large screen.
Yes, higher refresh rates can provide smoother motion in compatible games and with supported devices.
Popular options include Google TV, Samsung's Tizen and Hisense's VIDAA, depending on the model.
Compare display technology, refresh rate, audio output, operating system, connectivity, room size and budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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