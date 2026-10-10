10 best 75-inch TVs to upgrade your home theatre experience: Compare 4K, QLED and Mini LED models for immersive viewing

Large-screen TVs bring cinematic viewing, gaming and streaming into your living room. (Pexels) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less Buying a television during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale could be a good idea if you are planning to upgrade your home theatre experience without paying the full retail price. The sale brings discounts across electronics, giving buyers an opportunity to consider larger screens at reduced prices. If you have been planning to invest in a bigger display for films, sports and streaming, 75-inch TVs are worth checking out. From 4K resolution and smart TV platforms to advanced display technologies, these televisions offer features for an immersive viewing experience. I have rounded up 75-inch TVs to upgrade your home theatre experience, so you can compare specifications, sale prices and available offers before choosing a model that suits your budget.

The TCL 75-inch Smartchoice Q6C TV is designed for an immersive home entertainment experience, featuring 4K UHD resolution and QD-Mini LED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The 144Hz refresh rate supports smoother motion, while the 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system delivers built-in sound. With up to 512 dimming zones and IMAX Enhanced support, it caters to varied viewing preferences.

Specifications 75-inch Screen: 189 cm diagonal display 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Wireless device pairing support

2. Samsung 75 inch (189cm) Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 4K Upscaling | HDR10+ | Voice Assistance Remote | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA75UE85AHULXL Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD Vision AI Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K resolution with HDR10+ support for detailed visuals. Its smart platform provides access to streaming applications and online content. The 4K upscaling feature enhances the viewing experience for compatible lower-resolution content. A voice assistance remote offers convenient control, while access to over 150 channels adds viewing options for films, news and television programmes.

Specifications 75-inch Screen: 189 cm diagonal display 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Samsung smart TV platform Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Wireless device pairing support

The Samsung 75-inch Mini LED Vision AI Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, featuring 4K resolution and Mini LED HDR technology. Its smart platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The Pure Spectrum Color feature supports colour-focused viewing, while 4K upscaling enhances compatible lower-resolution content. With access to over 150 channels and a planned seven-year operating system upgrade policy, this television offers varied entertainment options for households.

Specifications 75-inch Screen: 189 cm diagonal display 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Samsung smart TV platform Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Wireless device pairing support

The Vu 75-inch Smartchoice Masterpiece Frame Series TV is designed for home entertainment, featuring 4K resolution and QLED display technology. Its large screen suits films, sports and television programmes, offering a viewing experience for family entertainment spaces. The Armani Gold finish adds a distinctive design element to the setup. Before purchasing, check the television's smart features, connectivity options and supported streaming services to ensure they meet your everyday viewing requirements.

Specifications 75-inch Screen: 189 cm diagonal display 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Smart TV functionality Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Wireless device pairing support

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution and an LED display. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen suits films, sports and television programmes, making it suitable for family viewing. Its smart functionality offers convenient access to digital entertainment, while the black finish complements a range of living room interiors.

Specifications 75-inch Screen: 189 cm diagonal display 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Wireless device pairing support

The Philips 75-inch QLED Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with QD-Mini LED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen suits films, sports and television programmes, making it an option for spacious living rooms. Its smart features support everyday viewing, while the display technology caters to households seeking a large-screen entertainment setup.

Specifications 75-inch Screen: 189 cm diagonal display 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Wireless device pairing support

The Xiaomi 75-inch Smartchoice X Pro TV combines a large screen with 4K resolution and QLED display technology for home entertainment. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support enhance compatible viewing experiences, while the 34W Boom Box speakers provide built-in audio. The 120Hz Game Booster and Gemini AI features add options for gaming and smart interactions.

Specifications 75-inch Screen: 189 cm diagonal display 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet access Bluetooth Connectivity: Wireless device pairing support

The Toshiba 75-inch 75Z570SP TV is designed for home entertainment, featuring QLED display technology and Mini Dimming for compatible viewing content. Its 144Hz Game Mode caters to gaming, while the Regza Engine ZRi supports picture processing. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos provide enhanced audiovisual experiences with compatible content. Regza Power Audio delivers built-in sound, and hands-free voice control offers a convenient way to interact with supported television functions.

Specifications 75-inch Screen: 189 cm diagonal display 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Smart television functionality Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet access Bluetooth Connectivity: Wireless device pairing support

The iFFALCON 75-inch 75U75 TV combines a large display with 4K UHD resolution for home entertainment. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The 144Hz variable refresh rate supports smoother gameplay, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance compatible audiovisual content. With 3GB RAM and Game Master features, this television caters to households seeking a large-screen option for films, streaming and gaming.

Specifications 75-inch Screen: 189 cm diagonal display 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet access Bluetooth Connectivity: Wireless device pairing support

3 best features of 75-inch TVs

Product Refresh Rate Audio Output Operating System TCL 75Q6C 144Hz native refresh rate 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel system Google TV

TCL India Samsung UA75UE85AHULXL VRR support; panel rate needs verification 20W, 2-channel speakers Tizen Smart TV

Samsung India Samsung UA75M2EHAULXL VRR support; panel rate needs verification 20W, 2-channel speakers Tizen Smart TV

Samsung India Vu 75MASTERPIECE 144Hz VRR 124W, 2.1.2-channel audio Google TV

Sony Mony Electronics Sony BRAVIA 3 K-75S30B 50Hz native panel 20W, 2-speaker output Google TV

Sony IN Philips 75MLED610/94 Verify exact panel rate Verify exact audio wattage Google TV Xiaomi L75MB-APIN 120Hz Game Booster 34W Boom Box speakers Google TV

Xiaomi India Hisense 75E8S 144Hz native refresh rate 61W, built-in subwoofer VIDAA OS

Flipkart Toshiba 75Z570SP 144Hz refresh rate 60W speakers VIDAA OS

Smartprix iFFALCON 75U75 144Hz native refresh rate Verify exact audio wattage Google TV

FAQs about 75-inch TVs Is a 75-inch TV suitable for a home theatre? Yes, a 75-inch TV offers a large viewing area for films, sports and streaming in spacious rooms. What is the benefit of 4K resolution in a 75-inch TV? 4K resolution provides 3840 × 2160 pixels, delivering detailed images on a large screen. Is a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate useful for gaming? Yes, higher refresh rates can provide smoother motion in compatible games and with supported devices. Which operating systems are available on 75-inch smart TVs? Popular options include Google TV, Samsung's Tizen and Hisense's VIDAA, depending on the model. What should buyers check before purchasing a 75-inch TV? Compare display technology, refresh rate, audio output, operating system, connectivity, room size and budget.