Finding the right Bluetooth speaker for your house party can be tricky, given the endless options available. Based on my experience reviewing several models over the years as a gadget reviewer, I’ve shortlisted a few reliable, high-performing speakers that are ideal for Diwali gatherings. Check out 5 Bluetooth speakers you can buy this Diwali from Amazon at a reasonable price.

As you prepare your festive decor and curate the perfect playlist, don’t overlook the importance of sound. A speaker with punchy bass and crisp treble can instantly lift the mood and get everyone moving. From Sony to JBL, here are some of the best models that combine quality, power, and value to make your Diwali celebrations truly memorable.

5 affordable Bluetooth speakers that I used and are just perfect for Diwali parties

JBL Flip 6: If you are in search of a deep-base portable speaker, then JBL Flip 6 could come as a great choice. The Bluetooth speaker comes with Dual Passive Radiators and Harman's Advanced Algorithm for deep bass and clear sound quality. Users can also amplify music with the JBL portable app and customise their listening experience. The JBL Flip 6 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 7499 on Amazon.

Boat Stone Lumos: Another great pick would be the Boat Stone Lumos; it has the lighting, sound, and the perfect vibe for your Diwali party. It delivers 60 W boAt Signature Sound and offers two EQ modes for a personalised sound experience. A great catch is the attractive LED projection mode with seven colours to set the vibe. The Boat Stone Lumos can be bought at a discounted price of Rs. 4299.

Sony ULT Field 1: This Bluetooth speaker comes with a separate ULT button, which is said to enhance the bass of the music. It offers Sony’s extensive audio experience with great detailing, making it a choice for your upcoming Diwali party. The Sony ULT Field 1 also provides app control for easy customisation. The speaker is currently available for Rs. 7,990 on Amazon.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500: Another great option would be the Zeb-Sound Feast 500, as it claims to deliver 70W sound output with dual 89mm drivers. It also comes with RGB lights, Voice assistant support, a built-in microphone, and more. The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,999 on Amazon.

JBL Charge 5: Lastly, we have the JBL Charge 5, which is another reliable portable Bluetooth speaker. It claims to offer JBL Original Pro Sound with deep bass. Another great thing about the speaker is that it offers a battery life of up to 20 hours, which is quite impressive for a portable device. The JBL Charge 5 can be bought at a discounted price of Rs. 14,998 on Amazon.