50 Cent silently deletes cryptic social media post that ignited speculation over Grand Theft Auto 6

Rapper 50 Cent had caused a stir on social media after posting teasers about a new project that he claimed was “bigger than Power.” The now-deleted posts featured an image from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, leading many fans to believe that 50 Cent might be involved in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 game.

The posts quickly gained traction online, with fans speculating that the rapper might be working with Rockstar Games on the highly-anticipated title. However, 50 Cent has since deleted the posts from both Twitter and Instagram, leaving fans wondering what the cryptic message meant.

Despite the speculation, it’s possible that 50 Cent was discussing a different project altogether, one that he’s not yet allowed to announce. In the past, the rapper has landed in hot water for his social media habits, with one Instagram post even leading to an examination of his assets during a bankruptcy case.

Last month, 50 Cent revealed that he is contemplating making new music, stating that he gets the attention he wants from music when he wants it. It remains to be seen what the rapper’s next move will be, but fans will surely be keeping a close eye on his social media accounts for any further clues.

Meanwhile, development of Grand Theft Auto 6 is still underway despite a major leak last September that revealed details about the game's setting. Fans eagerly await any news about the game, and rumors continue to circulate about its potential release date and storyline.

