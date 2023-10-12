‘60M leaps of faith’: Ubisoft releases Assassin's Creed Mirage first-week data

Assassin's Creed Mirage was released just a week ago and its sales are already soaring as Ubisoft reveals it is their “biggest new gen launch” to date. To celebrate the game's success in its first week, Ubisoft shared some fun insights. As per the stats, the game has so far recorded “60 million Leaps of Faith,” “1.2 million street cats pet,” and “479 years of parkour on rooftops of Baghdad.” The official account for Assassin's Creed on X, formerly Twitter, shared the stats, much to avid fans' delight.

Assassin's Creed thanked fans for “joining us on Basim's journey in 19th Century Baghdad.” The social media post also added, “We are thrilled by the response from the community and for embracing our homage to the roots of AC franchise. #AssassinsCreed.” Since then the post has garnered over 8,000 likes and 556 comments.

Ubisoft also noted that Assassin's Creed Mirage is the biggest launch for the new generation in terms of unit sales in PS5 and Xbox Series X-S. Though the exact number of sales is not revealed, the number of players is keeping in line with the older variants of the game such as Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Ubisoft also extended a “big congratulations” to the Bourdeaux Studio and its partners in the project for this accomplishment.

Since then fans haven't been able to contain their excitement, with many sharing their thoughts all over social media. One fan wrote, “Thank you for trying to bring the game back to its roots. It is so much better for it.” Another wrote, “So proud of Ubisoft Bordeaux man, they deserve to be their own development studio making assassin focused stealth entries, Baghdad is wonderful and they really did a great job with the gameplay and settings even with the limited budget, Thank you for making this for the fans.”

