7 major changes gamers want to see in GTA 6 from GTA 5

Rockstar Games’ GTA 5 is one of the most successful and acclaimed RPG gaming titles ever made, but it still has some flaws and room for improvement.

Ways GTA 6 can outdo GTA 5(Rockstar Games)

GTA 6, which is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, will have to address these issues and introduce new and exciting features to stand out from its predecessor and live up to the hype and the legacy of the Grand Theft Auto series.

There are many aspects of GTA 5 that GTA 6 should keep, but also many areas that GTA 6 should innovate, refine, and develop. The expectations for GTA 6 are very high, as it is not just a video game, but a cultural phenomenon.

To meet these expectations, GTA 6 must be a clear improvement over GTA 5 in several key areas. Here are seven major key points that GTA 6 should boast:

1. An array of arsenal for weapon and vehicle customization available

Rockstar Games (Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 does not offer much variety for weapon and vehicle customization for offline players, and online players have to pay a lot for them. GTA 6 could improve this by allowing more options for personalizing your style, which could enhance your roleplaying experience. There are many rumours about GTA 6 vehicle customizations, and the most common one is that the system for customizing vehicles will be very detailed.

2. Officials servers for RP

Rockstar knows that GTA Online is the main attraction for many players and where they will spend most of their time with the game. GTA Online has different modes for different players, but one of the most popular ones is the roleplay servers, where players can create their own characters and stories. A possible improvement over GTA 5’s version of GTA Online would be to have Official roleplaying servers rather than third-party mods.

3. Enhanced movement and stealth mechanics

GTA 5 has two major problems that could be easily fixed in the next game: the awkward movement on foot and the terrible stealth mechanics. These problems can be very annoying and break the immersion of the game, making the players feel like they are controlling a clumsy character in a video game. This was not always the case. Previous games in the series, especially Grant Theft Auto: San Andreas, had better stealth and movement mechanics, as seen in the Grand Theft Auto burglary missions. Hopefully, they will come back in GTA 6.

4. Interactive and explorable buildings and environments

Rockstar Games (Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 does not let you enter most public buildings, which makes the game less immersive and realistic. GTA 6 could improve this by letting you explore more buildings, like restaurants and public service buildings. This could make the game world feel more alive and real than the empty world of GTA 5. GTA 6 could also use the latest hardware to make the environments more interactive, such as having destructible buildings, terrain, and plants. This would be hard to do, but Rockstar might be able to pull it off. Interactive environments would make the game more immersive and realistic, as they would show the consequences of your actions just like in Red Dead Redemption 2.

5. Enhanced and intricate AI

The 5th title has a major flaw in its NPC AI, which spoils the game’s beauty, charm, and immersion. The main issues with NPCs in GTA 5 are their awful driving, lack of diversity, and general dumbness, which cause reactions from amusement to annoyance. Grand Theft Auto 6 urgently needs to fix this obvious problem.

6. Plethora of activities

The Grant Theft Auto series is great at making boring mini-games and activities fun, both offline and online with friends. In the latest game, you can do things like golf, tennis, darts, gambling, and hunting, but they are not very varied or exciting. Older games had more options, like pool, air hockey, and bowling.

7. Increased concurrent player capacity in GTA Online servers

GTA Online is very popular, but it needs more players on each map. Right now, only 32 players can play together, which makes the map feel empty. Having more players would make the online game more fun, enjoyable, and maybe even chaotic.